Save 56% on the run-up to Halfoween with this board game that lets you fight Cthulhu face-to-face

If you ever wanted to test your mettle against the great lord Cthulhu himself, alongside his good pals the Yeti, Sphinx, and the hopping vampire of Chinese folklore (the Jiangshi) in a board game, you've come to the right place. Ravensburger's Horrified: World of Monsters just went on offer, and it's a doozie as we groan and grope our way toward Halfoween.

If you want to get your hands on this supremely spooky deal, you can grab the Horrified: World of Monsters board game for $13.19 at Amazon rather than $29.99. That's $16.80 off the ticket price, and a whole heck of a dive from the MSRP it's been sitting at since August last year. The game did see a few small discounts through 2025, but it's only just enjoying this massive, better-than-half-price discount.

As for UK peeps, you can grab Horrified: World of Monsters for £25.65 at Zatu instead of £39.99. While that's not a humungous deal, it's still 35% off the ticket price (that's £14.34 to be exact).

This version is a standalone spin-off of the original Horrified (a contender for the best board games, and one that sits on our best Halloween board games list). Rather than Universal Monsters or the Greek myths of other packs, it brings some cosmic horror to bear.

Horrified: World of Monsters | $29.99 $13.19 at Amazon

Save $16.80 - According to price-matching software, Horrified: World of Monsters has been trickling down slowly through the low $20 price range, only to drop suddenly out of nowhere to better-than-half-price.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of monster movies

✅ You want the experience of stalking monsters with your pals



Don't buy it if:

❌ You think Halloween is strictly an October holiday



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $29.99 UK price:

⭐ Zatu | £25.65

Should you buy Horrified: World of Monsters?

Horrified is one of those board games that everyone should have in their collection. It's a game of skulking around, and avoiding monsters and fighting back against evil. It's a cooperative board game that's super flexible as to your play style, as well as incredibly replayable, and can be played by 1-4 players.

In this version of the game, you're up against stewards of the shrouded void that include Cthulhu, Jiangshi, a Sphynx, and a Yeti, of all things. Not only do you get four monster minis to match said creatures of darkness, you're also given a gorgeously illustrated board to explore, along with plenty of high quality components.

