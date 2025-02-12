Romantic tabletop RPG and board game deals to spice up Valentines 2025 for a full spectrum of lovers
Love is love
Aside from coughing up a bunch of cash on a capitalist holiday, what better way to say I love you than sitting down for an intimate night of board gaming fun this Valentines day?
While couples could always play a two-player version of the best tabletop RPGs (or put together a full party for the non-monogamous folk out there) there are currently a bunch of Valentines deals on board and card games. I figured some of them might be to your liking, so I thought I'd put together a list of the best Valentines game deals I've spotted this February.
The list includes conversation starters and some fantastic-looking queer tabletop games of which there are heaps popping up for Zine month. If you're still searching for the perfect Valentines gift, why not take a look below?
Tales: Couple Edition | $39 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $9.01 - While not the biggest deal out there, and according to our price tracking software it's been this price on Amazon for a while, it's still a lot cheaper to grab this cute conversation starter there than on the Tales official store.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to really connect with your partner
✅ You're the reflective, introspective kind of couple
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to maintain an air of mystery, like a Byronian hero
Price check:
💲Tales | $32
The Plot Thickens Romance Edition | $25 $20 at Boardlandia
Save $5 - This edition of The Plot Thickens gives couples a chance to weave a romantic tale together, collaborating to drive a fascinating tale of love. This is the cheapest the game has been since early January, with price fluctuations being quite common, so now might be a good time to grab it.
Buy it if:
✅ You love telling stories with your partner
✅ You want to work together to create things
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not big on storytelling
Price check:
💲Amazon | $22.16
UK price:
⭐ Thirsty Meeples | £21
Monogamy Board Game | $32.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - This is a rather raunchy Monopoly-alike, in which couples might have a tipple while getting intimate (and a bit naked), and fulfilling each other's fantasies. This isn't the cheapest the game has been on Amazon, but it's just seen a price drop for Valentines day.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to explore your partner's deepest desires
✅ You're looking for an intimate evening with your lover
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're looking for a less intimate ordeal
UK price:
⭐ Amazon | £19.99
Eyes on the Prize + Queerotica bundle | $200 $15 on Itch
Save $185 - As part of the Queerotica bundle currently going cheap on Itch.io comes this hilarious tabletop RPG about trying not to fall in love while navigating a fake marriage. You can get the game for $7 right now, or grab the entire Queerotica bundle for just $15, which is worth $200 altogether.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to play a silly RPG with your loved one
✅ You like the idea of pretending to be married for a bit
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not the roleplaying sort
For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest the best D&D gifts. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.
These record-low prices on social deduction games will let you bring all the deceit of The Traitors to your game night
Modiphius sets date for delayed Fallout New Vegas TRPG sourcebook, alongside a solo adventure that lets you play as a super mutant, ghoul, or robot