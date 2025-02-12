Romantic tabletop RPG and board game deals to spice up Valentines 2025 for a full spectrum of lovers

Aside from coughing up a bunch of cash on a capitalist holiday, what better way to say I love you than sitting down for an intimate night of board gaming fun this Valentines day?

While couples could always play a two-player version of the best tabletop RPGs (or put together a full party for the non-monogamous folk out there) there are currently a bunch of Valentines deals on board and card games. I figured some of them might be to your liking, so I thought I'd put together a list of the best Valentines game deals I've spotted this February.

The list includes conversation starters and some fantastic-looking queer tabletop games of which there are heaps popping up for Zine month. If you're still searching for the perfect Valentines gift, why not take a look below?

Tales: Couple Edition | $39 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $9.01 - While not the biggest deal out there, and according to our price tracking software it's been this price on Amazon for a while, it's still a lot cheaper to grab this cute conversation starter there than on the Tales official store.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to really connect with your partner

✅ You're the reflective, introspective kind of couple



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to maintain an air of mystery, like a Byronian hero



Price check:

💲Tales | $32

The Plot Thickens Romance Edition | $25 $20 at Boardlandia

Save $5 - This edition of The Plot Thickens gives couples a chance to weave a romantic tale together, collaborating to drive a fascinating tale of love. This is the cheapest the game has been since early January, with price fluctuations being quite common, so now might be a good time to grab it. Buy it if:

✅ You love telling stories with your partner

✅ You want to work together to create things



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not big on storytelling



Price check:

💲Amazon | $22.16 UK price:

⭐ Thirsty Meeples | £21

Monogamy Board Game | $32.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This is a rather raunchy Monopoly-alike, in which couples might have a tipple while getting intimate (and a bit naked), and fulfilling each other's fantasies. This isn't the cheapest the game has been on Amazon, but it's just seen a price drop for Valentines day. Buy it if:

✅ You want to explore your partner's deepest desires

✅ You're looking for an intimate evening with your lover



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're looking for a less intimate ordeal



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £19.99

Eyes on the Prize + Queerotica bundle | $200 $15 on Itch

Save $185 - As part of the Queerotica bundle currently going cheap on Itch.io comes this hilarious tabletop RPG about trying not to fall in love while navigating a fake marriage. You can get the game for $7 right now, or grab the entire Queerotica bundle for just $15, which is worth $200 altogether. Buy it if:

✅ You want to play a silly RPG with your loved one

✅ You like the idea of pretending to be married for a bit



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not the roleplaying sort

