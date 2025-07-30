My TCG collection is getting out of hand, but these are the only storage solutions I'm willing to try

Ever since I started to play trading card games, I've built up an ungodly amount of them. Boosters, prerelease packs, decks, and more now fill every surface threatening to bury me in their TCG goodness – at least, that's how it feels. Surely there has to be a better way of storing these than hurling them into a cardboard shoebox and hoping I forget they're there?

With a hope of being more organized, I've gone on a mission to track down the best and most user-approved trading card game storage solutions around. I thought you might also find this helpful, so here we go. As it turns out, there are a lot of ideas about how to keep the best card games nice and tidy… but a few rose to the top of the pile. Here are the options I'm gonna give a whirl myself.

Senvini 4-Row Trading Card Storage Box | $49.99 $45.99 at Amazon

If you have a lot of ready-to-play-decks, this kind of case is by far the best solution... and the best-reviewed option I've found is this one by Senvini. Besides looking really rather tidy with a black outer casing and velvety inside, the number of decks you can store in here is staggering. I particularly like the clear plastic dividers that keep everything separate, along with the color-coordinated tabs so you can easily find out what's what at a glance. The best bit, though? Seeing individual cards through the outside windows. If you're looking for somewhere to store your MTG Commander decks, it's the place you can put your face commander so they're easily visible at a glance. Is it a gimmick? Absolutely. It's cool, though. One thing I would avoid it for is a mishmash collection of cards, however; unless you're organizing by color/type and are happy to dig through entire stacks to find what you want, this may send you mad.



Buy it if:

✅ You have ready-to-play decks

✅ You have a lot of full decks



Don't buy it if:

❌ You haven't organized your cards into decks



UK price: £38.69 at Amazon (closest equivalent)

Wot I Trading Card Binder | $24.99 at Amazon

Personally speaking, I like to divide any cards I haven't already assigned to a deck by color or type. While I could bundle all those into a single, jumbled box and call it a day (just saying it makes my skin crawl), I prefer to have them easily browsable so that I can pick out what I need for a deck. The obvious solution is a binder. There's no shortage of choice, but this seems to be the best-reviewed of Amazon's many options, weighing in with over 1.5K write-ups (82% of which are five stars). You can get more colorful, jazzier options, but I adore how classy the case is. The pockets are also a bit formulaic, but they don't really need to be much else. Because you're likely to need a couple of these, something simple – and therefore less expensive – wins over more interesting alternatives.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to see your cards easily

✅ You like to organize by type for later use



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're finding storage for ready-to-play decks



UK price: £9.99 at Amazon (closest equivalent)

Uaono Deck Box | $27.99 at Amazon

Want a case for multiple decks on the go, allowing you to pick your poison while still being able to easily carry your gear around? I keep hearing good things about Uaono products, and have had my eye on this kind of case for a while. Besides being very sturdy thanks to that hard-wearing finish (and straightforward to cart from A to B due to the magnetic connections keeping it sealed), it's got ample space for a couple of decks alongside a drawer for all your dice and tokens. No space is wasted here, and there's even a window for two of your favorite cards – or two face commanders, if we're talking MTG – on either side. There are many similar cases out there, of course, but the Uaono version reviews particularly well. An impressive 85% of its several-hundred user reviews are five stars, so it has fan approval on its side.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something very portable

✅ ... but you still want options



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to transport more than two decks



UK price: £29.99 at Amazon

While I'm tempted by all of the above, I'm leaning toward the binders most of all. I've recently been getting back into Disney Lorcana and want to divide up my collection by inks/color, because I can then quickly see what I have at a glance when making decks. The likes of the Wot I binder being relatively affordable but also hard-wearing is the perfect combination, in my eyes, because I'm going to need a few of them. If I wanted to get fancy, I could even match the case cover to the color of ink inside...

Seeing as I have a few premade decks as well, the Senvini box is calling my name too. I've got more MTG Commander decks than I'd care to admit, and their original cardboard cases are starting to warp (if they had them in the first place). Being able to store them in one, easy-to-handle place is perfect as a result. The whole thing would slide into a cupboard or onto a shelf without any trouble, which is better than the multi-box nightmare I'm currently wrestling with.

Got any solutions of your own? Shout them out in the comments!

