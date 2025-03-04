MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload

The first section of the Magic Story for MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm has just recently dropped. While Magic is considered one of the best card games, it’s not just its gameplay that fans value, but also its world. Alongside every mainline MTG release comes a multi-part short story (which can also be enjoyed as a podcast) that not only sets the scene for the latest set but also introduces you to key players in the setting.



As episode one of MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s story begins, we’re re-acquainted with the desparked Planeswalker, Narset. She has, since her last appearance in Magic canon, been promoted to the leader of the Jeskai clan of Tarkir as a result of her heroism during the events of Dragons of Tarkir.

Narset is a lot of things: she’s brilliant, curious, and fiercely justice-oriented. She’s also – as confirmed by one of Magic’s writers – on the autism spectrum. While many of the traits Narset has that are associated with autism spectrum disorder (unconventional ways of processing information, deeply focused interests, etc) have actually been a boon to her in her adventures so far, being neurodivergent comes with undeniable challenges, even within the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering.

I mean, whose special interest isn't creepy draconic scrolls? (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In a lively tavern scene, Narset watches a performance retelling the history of Tarkir’s five clans. Yet she’s caught by a bout of intense noise sensitivity as the crowd erupts. She may be having a panic attack, she may be having a meltdown; but either way, Narcet’s experience is one that closely echoes that of anyone who struggles with sensory overload: “And the crowd roared so loud it caught her off guard. Tables were pounded, the floor stamped by a thunder of booted feet. Narset resisted clamping her hands over her ears; it was too much and too loud. She could feel the noise in her bones. Panic rippled through Narset. Before, the tavern had only felt cramped but now, it was like there was no distance between her and every other patron, and if she didn't leave now, she never would; she would be trapped forever in this crush of voices.”



Yet, there isn’t exactly a need for Narset to ‘overcome’ or ‘hide’ her autism in order to get things under control. In fact, one of the ways that Narset soothes herself out of her panicked state is by stimming. That can take different forms for different people but for Narset that means “touch[ing] the fingers on each of her hands to their corresponding thumbs, counting under her breath.” Her repetitive movements aren't just a quirk nor are they ever framed as something she should avoid doing. The text clearly delineates the correlation between stimming and self-soothing for people on the spectrum.



In an example of refreshingly deep and naturalistic disability representation, Narset’s appearance in MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm gives a glimpse at the highs and the lows of the autistic experience. Through tending to her sensory needs instead of ignoring them, Narset manages to adapt the path of a hero in Magic to one that accommodates her. The story doesn’t ignore her struggles but eventually, there is a path to overcome them: “after a few moments, the panic eased its grip, enough that Narset could breathe again.”

