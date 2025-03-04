MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload

News
By
published

Narset appears in some heartfelt disability representation in the first episode of MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s Magic Story

Narset flowing in the air with waves of blue magic floating around her
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The first section of the Magic Story for MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm has just recently dropped. While Magic is considered one of the best card games, it’s not just its gameplay that fans value, but also its world. Alongside every mainline MTG release comes a multi-part short story (which can also be enjoyed as a podcast) that not only sets the scene for the latest set but also introduces you to key players in the setting.

As episode one of MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s story begins, we’re re-acquainted with the desparked Planeswalker, Narset. She has, since her last appearance in Magic canon, been promoted to the leader of the Jeskai clan of Tarkir as a result of her heroism during the events of Dragons of Tarkir.

Narset is a lot of things: she’s brilliant, curious, and fiercely justice-oriented. She’s also – as confirmed by one of Magic’s writers – on the autism spectrum. While many of the traits Narset has that are associated with autism spectrum disorder (unconventional ways of processing information, deeply focused interests, etc) have actually been a boon to her in her adventures so far, being neurodivergent comes with undeniable challenges, even within the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering.

Narset in a dimmly lit cave with her eyes glowing blue, she's reaching towards a wall of magic scrolls

I mean, whose special interest isn't creepy draconic scrolls? (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In a lively tavern scene, Narset watches a performance retelling the history of Tarkir’s five clans. Yet she’s caught by a bout of intense noise sensitivity as the crowd erupts. She may be having a panic attack, she may be having a meltdown; but either way, Narcet’s experience is one that closely echoes that of anyone who struggles with sensory overload: “And the crowd roared so loud it caught her off guard. Tables were pounded, the floor stamped by a thunder of booted feet. Narset resisted clamping her hands over her ears; it was too much and too loud. She could feel the noise in her bones. Panic rippled through Narset. Before, the tavern had only felt cramped but now, it was like there was no distance between her and every other patron, and if she didn't leave now, she never would; she would be trapped forever in this crush of voices.”

Yet, there isn’t exactly a need for Narset to ‘overcome’ or ‘hide’ her autism in order to get things under control. In fact, one of the ways that Narset soothes herself out of her panicked state is by stimming. That can take different forms for different people but for Narset that means “touch[ing] the fingers on each of her hands to their corresponding thumbs, counting under her breath.” Her repetitive movements aren't just a quirk nor are they ever framed as something she should avoid doing. The text clearly delineates the correlation between stimming and self-soothing for people on the spectrum.

In an example of refreshingly deep and naturalistic disability representation, Narset’s appearance in MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm gives a glimpse at the highs and the lows of the autistic experience. Through tending to her sensory needs instead of ignoring them, Narset manages to adapt the path of a hero in Magic to one that accommodates her. The story doesn’t ignore her struggles but eventually, there is a path to overcome them: “after a few moments, the panic eased its grip, enough that Narset could breathe again.”

If you're on the hunt for savings on Magic: The Gathering, check out our round-up of the best MTG deals! For recommendations on what to play next, don't miss the best board games or best 2-player board games.

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Captain Sisay holding her sword high a the helm
MTG lead designer says "Trans people, people of color, and women playing a larger role, are all part of modern fantasy because they’re all part of the actual world"
Brandon talking about Magic: the Gathering on his YouTube Channel
Brandon Sanderson doubts MTG Aetherdrift's storytelling methods: "Something about it is not clicking with me"
A group image of a number of MTG Aetherdrift teams
MTG Aetherdrift's biggest departure from fantasy isn't its hot rods or its controversial set symbol, it's in the introduction of this one creature type
Art from &#039;Crash and Burn&#039; MTG Aetherdrift card showing a vehicle being destroyed
MTG Aetherdrift addressed one of the most common player complaints but it still won’t solve product fatigue
Malediction miniatures on a gray surface in front of dice, with a hand moving one whilst holding cards
Malediction is metal enough to make Elden Ring wince, and I can't wait to play this new wargame
Living Energy and Eternal Might MTG Aetherdrift decks
MTG Aetherdrift Commanders are more about the destination than the journey because they have basically no vehicles
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Narset flowing in the air with waves of blue magic floating around her
MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Screenshots from the Son of Oak Kickstarter page
This Slavic folklore inspired TRPG is the Thea-style D&D 5e supplement I always wanted, and it's live on Kickstarter right now
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
Latest in News
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin
The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.
James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
Narset flowing in the air with waves of blue magic floating around her
MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"
Deltarune
Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"
More about tabletop gaming
Screenshots from the Son of Oak Kickstarter page

This Slavic folklore inspired TRPG is the Thea-style D&D 5e supplement I always wanted, and it's live on Kickstarter right now
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them

This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
See more latest
Most Popular
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.
James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin
The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo knows you're waiting for Mario Kart 9, but it still wants you to run a million laps in Mario Kart 8 first
Screenshots from the Son of Oak Kickstarter page
This Slavic folklore inspired TRPG is the Thea-style D&D 5e supplement I always wanted, and it's live on Kickstarter right now
Alienware AW2725Q monitor on woodgrain desk next to plant with Avowed main menu on screen
Dell just launched a brand new Alienware QD-OLED monitor, and it boasts the "world's highest pixel density"
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman
Robert Pattinson worries he will be a "f*cking old Batman" by the time filming on The Batman 2 finally starts
Deltarune
Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"
Tiana in The Princess and the Frog
TV show based on underrated Disney movie quietly cancelled amid streaming shake up