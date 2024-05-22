MTG Modern Horizons 3 pre-orders are already $100 off – that’s 36 Play Boosters for $7 each

Modern Horizons 3 is the next set coming to Magic the Gathering and as with any release, players will be looking to get the best price they can on one of the best card games.



As this set doesn’t have a budget-friendly Starter Kit, there isn’t an especially low-cost option for those keen to add Modern Horizons 3 cards to their collection. Sure, if you’re keen to save money you could wait a few months for a sale… or you could just take advantage of the great pre-order discounts of $100 available right now at Amazon.



Whether you’re looking for one of the pre-con Commander decks or are hoping to add a big box of boosters to your basket, you can get them for less thanks to these deals. Modern Horizons 3's Commander precons are available for as little as $53.90(MSRP of $70), Collector Booster Boxes are down from $504 to $374.99, and Play Booster Boxes are $119 off.

MTG Modern Horizons 3 Bundle | $94.50 $68.95 on Amazon

Save $25 - This is a seriously impressive discount on a product that was already pretty good value. For less than $70, you can get 9 Play Boosters, 30 land cards, a life counter, a D20 with the MH3 set logo on it, and a storage box to pop everything away in. Buy it if:

✅ You’d like a wide variety of Modern Horizons 3 cards

✅ A full Play Booster box is too much for you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want far more than 9 Play Boosters

❌ You don’t care for the land cards, life counter, or dice

MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Deck Bundle | $280.00 $219.99 on Amazon

Save $61 - Given that the Eldrazi Incursion deck in this package is currently so popular that it's difficult to pre-order for anything below $100, it’s actually far better value to opt for the four Commander deck bundle. That’s especially true at this reduced price. Buy it if:

✅ You need multiple Commander decks for you and your friends

✅ You have your eye on the Eldrazi deck but can’t find it for a decent price



Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re only interested in one Commander deck and it’s not Eldrazi Incursion

❌ You don’t play Commander

Should you buy Modern Horizons 3?

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to catch up with full details on the MTG Modern Horizons 3 set. The long and short of it is Modern Horizons 3 will have a whole lot to offer in terms of returning and refreshed mechanics and cards. As a matter of fact, it will feature a total of 40 different keyword abilities, actions, and mechanics. So, the set should have a little something that’ll draw in everyone.

That said, MTG Modern Horizons 3 (as the name suggests) will be especially suited to Magic players who frequently play the game in Modern format. Though even if you’re more of a casual fan of Magic: The Gathering, the Commander decks are a great option too.



If nothing in the Modern Horizons 3 set grabs your attention, it could be worth holding out for the MTG Assassin’s Creed crossover or waiting until the super cute Bloomburrow set drops later in the summer.