Legendary farming board game Agricola just announced a zombie-fueled horror standalone, but fans seem to think it's an early April Fools joke

Agricola – the legendary euro style farming game by Uwe Rosenberg – just announced a zombie horror take on the original game. Agricola: Dead Harvest will be heading to Gamefound crowdfunding platform in 2026, and will be an all-new standalone game, rather than an expansion to the original strategic farming board game.

In my opinion, Agricola is one of those games that should be sitting in the best board games list, and if Rosenberg manages to pull off a farming game that captures my obsession with zombie games (COD: Zombies is the only shooter I play nowadays), I'll be over the harvest moon.

Reap the benefits

The Agricola fandom has made it clear how obscure a crossover they feel this is, believing it to be an early leadup to an April Fools joke, but pairing farming games with zombie survival makes a hell of a lot more sense than you think. Video games have been leaning on this as a crossover forever. I mean, what else are you going to do in the Zombie apocalypse but settle down on a farm and defend it steadfastly from the shambling undead?

And is decapitating zombies with a scythe not the most metal aesthetic you could ever dream of?

The teaser trailer for Agricola: Dead Harvest recently dropped on the Awaken Realms YouTube channel which, while it doesn't go into a lot of detail around the game's expected mechanical changes, it does have a wonderfully haunting voiceover that makes me think we'll be getting some form of tower defense mechanics tied in with the original game system.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Awaken Realms) (Image credit: Awaken Realms)

The trailer also shows off some of the incredible artwork we're looking at from the upcoming zombie farming game. Where artists are concerned, Pamela Łuniewska and Patryk Jędraszek who worked on Agricola Special Edition will be lending their artistry, as well as Jakub Dzikowsk and Ewa Labak who've both turned their hand to some of the Nemesis board games.

As far as I can see, Dead Harvest is looking like it'll be one gorgeous, rural bloodbath with an interesting twist on the original game's mechanics. Hopefully we're not just looking at an undead reskin. You can keep an eye on the Agricola: Dead Harvest Gamefound page if this kind of game gets you riled up. I know it does me, and we gotta stick together when the dead rise. Build society back up again. You with me?

