Legendary farming board game Agricola just announced a zombie-fueled horror standalone, but fans seem to think it's an early April Fools joke

News
By
published

Don't dead, harvest inside

Agricola: Dead Harvest zombie farming board game artwork
(Image credit: Awaken Realms)

Agricola – the legendary euro style farming game by Uwe Rosenberg – just announced a zombie horror take on the original game. Agricola: Dead Harvest will be heading to Gamefound crowdfunding platform in 2026, and will be an all-new standalone game, rather than an expansion to the original strategic farming board game.

In my opinion, Agricola is one of those games that should be sitting in the best board games list, and if Rosenberg manages to pull off a farming game that captures my obsession with zombie games (COD: Zombies is the only shooter I play nowadays), I'll be over the harvest moon.

Reap the benefits

The 15th Edition Agricola box back with sotrage trays

(Image credit: Lookout Games)

You can get the original Agricola for $54.95 at Amazon right now, which is currently down from $64.99, in case you wanted to test out the iconic farming board game before you get your work-worn hands on this weird and wonderful new standalone horror game. The Agricola 15th Anniversary Limited Edition is still on offer, too, if you want something a bit more meaty.

The Agricola fandom has made it clear how obscure a crossover they feel this is, believing it to be an early leadup to an April Fools joke, but pairing farming games with zombie survival makes a hell of a lot more sense than you think. Video games have been leaning on this as a crossover forever. I mean, what else are you going to do in the Zombie apocalypse but settle down on a farm and defend it steadfastly from the shambling undead?

And is decapitating zombies with a scythe not the most metal aesthetic you could ever dream of?

The teaser trailer for Agricola: Dead Harvest recently dropped on the Awaken Realms YouTube channel which, while it doesn't go into a lot of detail around the game's expected mechanical changes, it does have a wonderfully haunting voiceover that makes me think we'll be getting some form of tower defense mechanics tied in with the original game system.

Image 1 of 2
Agricola: Dead Harvest zombie farming board game box design
(Image credit: Awaken Realms)

The trailer also shows off some of the incredible artwork we're looking at from the upcoming zombie farming game. Where artists are concerned, Pamela Łuniewska and Patryk Jędraszek who worked on Agricola Special Edition will be lending their artistry, as well as Jakub Dzikowsk and Ewa Labak who've both turned their hand to some of the Nemesis board games.

As far as I can see, Dead Harvest is looking like it'll be one gorgeous, rural bloodbath with an interesting twist on the original game's mechanics. Hopefully we're not just looking at an undead reskin. You can keep an eye on the Agricola: Dead Harvest Gamefound page if this kind of game gets you riled up. I know it does me, and we gotta stick together when the dead rise. Build society back up again. You with me?

For more recommendations, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games.

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The 15th Edition Agricola with addons
I wish I'd waited for this discount on Agricola's Limited Edition
Stardew Valley
The best farming games to help you reap what you sow
Exit: The Game - Adventures on Catan game up close on an orange background
There's a Catan version of the Exit board game coming, for which I am both excited and bemused
Meeple in Doggerland on the board
Create megoliths and cave paintings in deep prehistoric strategy board game Doggerland, now half price
orange background with GR logo, Marvel Zombies: X Men Resistance and Marvel Zombies Guardians of the Galaxy alongside a best deals badge
If you like Zombicide, these Marvel Zombies deals are a no-brainer
A player being pursued by a horde of zombies in PC survival game Project Zomboid
Introducing my friends to Project Zomboid ended in disaster, but it's given me a newfound appreciation for the best zombie survival sim around
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Image of the Blade Runner board game box
Rare Blade Runner board game prototype is being auctioned for over $500 but there’s a far cheaper way to bring the neo-noir classic to your tabletop
Agricola: Dead Harvest zombie farming board game artwork
Legendary farming board game Agricola just announced a zombie-fueled horror standalone, but fans seem to think it's an early April Fools joke
Mind Rot card art (showing a human screaming in agony) with two meme Spongebob Squarepants Secret Lair cards laid over top
MTG's meme-filled Spongebob Secret Lair is enough to kill the average player from the 1990s
Talisman 5th Edition game components
Talisman 5th Edition review: "The characterful imperfections of the original game remain clear to see "
Nature board game deals header image with rolling hills and a cloudy sky
Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
No Rest for the Wicked
Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
More about tabletop gaming
Image of the Blade Runner board game box

Rare Blade Runner board game prototype is being auctioned for over $500 but there’s a far cheaper way to bring the neo-noir classic to your tabletop
Talisman 5th Edition game components

Talisman 5th Edition review: "The characterful imperfections of the original game remain clear to see "
No Rest for the Wicked

Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher
See more latest
Most Popular
No Rest for the Wicked
Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Clown in a Cornfield
First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
BlizzCon
BlizzCon 2026 is official, and after missing 4 BlizzCons in 6 years, Blizzard aims to "meaningfully elevate" the event
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley