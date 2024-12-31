If you want to try tabletop RPGs, I think this one may be better than D&D

It's generally accepted that one should not delve too greedily or too deep, but there isn't much choice when it comes to the best tabletop RPGs. They tend to draw us in with the stubborn insistence of a black hole, until we're making new characters "for fun" and "just in case I need one, shut up."

So, a couple of questions for you. Have you been bitten by the Lord of the Rings bug after War of the Rohirrim or Rings of Power? Do you enjoy slaying goblins and being a general menace to monsters in RPGs? Have you always been curious about trying games like D&D? Sound the horn of Gondor, because there's a certain roleplaying game you must meet.

Enter The One Ring, or its D&D counterpart, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying. Developed by Free League (a developer known for excellent tie-ins, from Alien to Blade Runner), these both serve as incredibly authentic but fun windows into Tolkien's world. Actually, the only difference is that LotR Roleplaying uses Dungeons & Dragons rules whilst The One Ring employs its own system.

No matter whether you're new to tabletop RPGs or are used to rolling those bones, I'd argue that they're must-have additions to your shelf.

No matter whether you want to use Free League's original system (The One Ring) or opt for the D&D version, all the adventures, formatting, and reverence for Tolkien's work is at play here.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore the books and movies

✅ You'd like to get into TTRPGs



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want lots of bombastic action

If you're willing to try something new, I highly recommend picking up The One Ring Starter Set or the core book and an adventure like Moria: Through the Doors of Durin. Although the system may take a bit of getting used to if you usually play D&D, it's very easy to pick up. In addition, I'd say it's a better introduction to tabletop roleplaying in general than Dungeons & Dragons; it's much easier to get your head around, and doesn't make you faff with modifiers nearly so much. In fact, the Starter Set takes place almost exclusively in the Shire and is a delightful yet gentle entry-point for greater adventures. It dovetails nicely into the wider world seen via the main rulebook or various expansions such as Tales from the Lone Lands that thrust you head-first into deeper mysteries.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Meanwhile, the D&D versions simply trade out The One Ring's mechanics for Dungeons & Dragons systems; they're still the same adventures, albeit with different names. That means you can still get in on the action even if your regular group is reluctant to move away from the dragon game.

Well, metaphorically speaking. While combat is obviously included here (and can be rather clever due to positioning or role in The One Ring), it's not necessarily the focus of the game. Rather, it's about journeying across and exploring Middle-earth with your friends, just as it was for the original novels. Yes, you'll be able to stave some orcish heads in. But second breakfasts and elven hideaways are just as important.

