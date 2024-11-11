I honestly think this excellent board game deal may be a mistake

I almost did a spit take over this board game deal. How's your day going?

In my defence, a discount of (*checks notes*) $164 is pretty wild. Indeed, the DnD-inspired dungeon-crawler Bardsung is now just $35.99 at Miniature Market instead of $199.99. That feels like daylight robbery so far as I'm concerned, and I've had to double check that it's a legit board game deal and not a mistake.

Seeing as the game dropping to $70 earlier this year was a big song and dance, a further $34 off is absurd. And don't worry, it's not a pile of rubbish that retailers are trying to shift. I've played this myself and really enjoyed it thanks to mechanics based on Dungeons & Dragons, so highly recommend it.

Seeing as this year's Black Friday board game deals aren't even underway yet, I'm interested to see what else the retailer discounts come the end of November...

Should you buy Bardsung?

Seeing as it's a dungeon-crawling game, Bardsung shares DNA with all-time greats like the Descent series and Gloomhaven (which is arguably amongst the best board games ever made). Basically, you take control of an adventurer that you can level up with abilities and items over the course of a connected campaign that evolves as you go. Its mechanics are also heavily inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, so it's not a shallow affair either.

Naturally, that means there's a degree of commitment needed to see this one through. If you don't have much free time or would prefer something simple, you may be better steering clear (or opting for the more bitesize Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion instead). However, those who are ready for an epic adventure won't be disappointed. I was a big fan of Bardsung's combat and storytelling when I went hands-on with it, and those miniatures are gorgeous. I'd say the game is worth grabbing even if you're only interested in models for the best tabletop RPGs.

And at just $36, I'd argue it's worth a punt even if you're on the fence. While that isn't an impulse purchase by any means, it's as cheap as I think a game of this size will ever be.

