I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now

The RPG series never really grabbed me, but I fell in love with the Monster Hunter board game almost instantly. I think it was something to do with how clever - and devilish - its automatic monster behaviour system is. Indeed, I wish systems like D&D would take note of it.

That's why my attention was grabbed by a discount that reduces the latest core box, Wildspire Waste, to $87.95 at Amazon rather than the usual $129.99 (if you're in the UK, you can pick up the same Monster Hunter board game for £93.60 at Magic Madhouse, down from £119.99). Considering how massive it is, and how much play you'll get out of it, that's a pretty ridiculous bargain.

Having been hands on with a couple of the Monster Hunter World board games now, I have no problem recommending this one - it'll be amongst the best board games for fans of the franchise.

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game - Wildspire Waste | $129.99 $87.95 at Amazon

Save $42 - I've only ever seen this box for a few dollars more, so today's deal is well worth a look if you consider yourself a fan.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a big Monster Hunter fan

✅ You want a meaty RPG to dig into



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something easy and quick



Price check:

Miniature Market | $110.99



UK price:

💷 £119.99 £93.60 at Magic Madhouse

Should you buy the Monster Hunter board game?

Along with being amongst the top board game deals this week, Wildspire Waste is also a downright excellent game. It includes the same intelligent monster behaviour systems present throughout the Monster Hunter board game series, along with plenty of RPG loot-hunting to sink your claws into. Plus, it's a core set so provides the perfect entry-point.

As we mentioned in our four-and-a-half-star Monster Hunter World: The Board Game - Wildspire Waste review, it's a "truly rewarding gameplay experience with a great deal of replayability." To be precise, it's accessible despite ample depth to keep you invested for the long haul, and its monsters truly feel alive because of their varied behaviours. I adore the directional, area-specific approach to combat as well. If you hit it in the tail, for example, you may disable any attacks using it in future rounds. I wish the best tabletop RPGs learned from that example, to be honest.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm not the only fan of the tabletop series here. As noted by our own Katie Wickens, "I can't rate Monster Hunter: Wildspire Waste enough in terms of it's clever marriage of arena style combat and choose-your-own-adventure mechanics. It's complex, but the step by step manual is superbly written and the narrative is nicely in-depth. It's a whole heap of fun to play, and campaigns will last you a while! Besides, these monster miniatures are worth the price of admission alone."

Once you've finished Wildspire Waste, you can also boost the experience with expansions or the other core set that uses different monsters in another biome - they're all interchangeable with one another.

For more recommendations, don't miss the best 2-player board games or the best card games.