I can't recommend these Prime Day D&D deals enough, and they'll be gone soon

Prime Day D&D deals are usually - and surprisingly - good. Yes, I know. The sale is better know for its discounts on all things Amazon, be it Kindles and Alexa or Ring doorbells. But Dungeons & Dragons is known to offer up some treasure of its own.

Although I wouldn't recommend every discount (I maintain that there's no point in getting the current core rulebooks, because they're about to be replaced from September onward), some of this year's Prime Day D&D deals are best-in-class. More specifically, I've seen some record low prices kicking around on books you'll actually want. Take the heist-themed Keys from the Golden Vault, for example; that one's currently $21.99 at Amazon, down from $50. I've never seen it for less, and it's not alone.

Because there are more than few reductions to wade through (to say nothing of the many Prime Day board game deals falling into our laps), I've rounded up the offers I think are best and listed them here. If you want Prime Day D&D deals, these are the ones I'd recommend.

Oh, and one more thing - don't worry, they're all compatible with the new rules. Happy dungeon delving!

Prime Day D&D deals at a glance

Candlekeep Mysteries | $49.95 $21.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - I'll never miss an opportunity to recommend this book; I legitimately think it's one of the best adventure anthologies D&D has ever made. It's now

Buy it if:

✅ You want one-shot adventures

✅ You love mystery stories



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a long-term campaign



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $30.34

💲 Barnes & Noble | $36.95



Keys From the Golden Vault | $49.95 $21.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - Much like Candlekeep Mysteries, this book is an anthology of excellent one-off adventures... and it's never been cheaper than it is now in the Prime Day D&D deals.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to run heist adventures

✅ You'd like some one-shots



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting it to match stealth RPGs



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $26.18

💲 Barnes & Noble | $49.95



Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk | $49.95 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - If you ask me, this is the best starter adventure for Dungeons & Dragons you could ask for... and it's tumbled to its lowest ever price for the Prime Day D&D deals. It's literally never been cheaper.



Buy it if:

✅ You're just getting started with D&D

✅ You want a classic fantasy adventure



Don't buy it if:

❌ You've already run Lost Mines of Phandelver



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $32.49

💲 Barnes and Noble | $59.95



Quests from the Infinite Staircase | $59.95 $56.57 at Amazon

Save $3 - OK, listen. I appreciate that this is a tiny saving in comparison to everything else on this page. But this anthology (collecting six classic adventures that have been remastered) came out yesterday and has never been cheaper.



Buy it if:

✅ You want weird, unique one-shots

✅ You're an old-school player



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something new



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $59.95

💲 Barnes and Noble | $59.95

