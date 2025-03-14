Get 22% off Talisman 5th Edition, the chaotic fantasy board game where you can get transformed into a toad

You can score a major discount on Talisman 5th Edition right now and it might even be enough to convince Talisman skeptics to pick up a copy.



Talisman is one of the most wonderfully controversial additions to anyone's best board games list. While many love experiencing a wild, unpredictable luck-based romp through fantasy lands, others don't have the taste for board games where strategy takes a back seat and the will of the dice is what sends you towards your victory.



As luck would have it, you can pick up Talisman 5th Edition for $46.99 at Amazon instead of its usual price of $59.99. That's a whole $13 off the newest way to play this old school fantasy adventure. There are savings to be had on the other side of the Atlantic too though; folks in the UK can pick up Talisman 5th Edition for £43.99 at Zatu (down from £60.99).

Talisman 5th Edition | $59.99 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This refresh of Talisman only released last year and already it's seeing a tempting 22% discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for the latest edition so far. Buy it if:

✅ You’re a Talisman fan

✅ You enjoy classic High Fantasy

✅ You don’t mind some randomness Don't buy it if:

❌ You don’t like highly luck-based games

❌ You want a fast-paced board game ⭐ UK price: £60.99 £43.39 at Zatu

Should you buy Talisman 5th Edition?

In my recent Talisman 5th Edition review, I called it "the definitive way to experience this classic board game" and I really do stand by that. While Talisman's gameplay itself is a Marmitey little love-it-or-hate-it experience, if you have been bitten by the Talisman bug, you really do want to make sure that this is the version you have in your collection.



The twists and turns of your journey to defeat the Elder Dragon at the Crown of Command are made all the more special by improved component quality, slightly more balanced rules, and some truly gorgeous art. Sure, you still might find yourself hard done by at the hands of the dice but if you're willing to go with the flow, you'll have a whole lot of fun.



Particularly at this lowered price point, Talisman 5th Edition is a worthy addition to the board game rotation of High Fantasy lovers and those who don't take their games too seriously but are willing to kick back and let fate take them where it may.

Swing by our round-up of the top board game deals to score some more savings on your tabletop faves. For some handy suggestions on what to play next, check out the best card games or the best adult board games!