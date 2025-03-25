Fellow witchcore weirdos, prepare your cauldrons for a classic potion-making board game refresh with Quacks: All-In Edition

Something big is bubbling up

Quacks: All-In Edition box art
(Image credit: CMYK)

The Quacks of Quedlinburg board game is back baby, with a fresh new look to sate your appetite for potion craft. The game's having a slight rebrand from the old version, and we're now getting a full-on Quacks: All-In Edition that not only gives the artwork a refresh and adds two great expansions to the bundle, but also lets you play with up to 5 players.

Alongside a full artistic refresh with the new-look Quacks and Quacks Deluxe, you can expect the new Quacks: All-In Edition to drop some time in summer 2025, but you can currently pre-order it for £64.93 at Board Game Bliss in the UK, or $99.99 over at the CMYK store for US potionsellers. For now, let's see how this classic board game plays, and what changes to expect with the new edition.

Quacks is a press-your-luck potion making game in which players take on the role of charlatans, or quack doctors. Many people consider Quacks an absolute classic and one of the best board games around, since it's a heck of a lot of fun. It's all about making the most of randomly drawn tokens to create potions, while trying not to let everything blow up in your face if you get a little too ambitious.

Quacks: All-In Edition

(Image credit: CMYK)

If you're looking to try out the game in its original form, you can grab The Quacks of Quedlinburg for $39.99 at Target at Target, or £30.39 at Zatu in the UK. UK folk will also find the Quacks of Quedlinburg: Mega Box for £46.25 at Zatu, though it's often sold out in the US.

The gameplay is a little Potioncraft adjacent, though a little more intense, as you to place randomly-drawn tokens outward from the middle of your swirling pot to increase the potions' worth. Boom berries hidden in your personal stash push your potion to the edge, and can cause a cataclysmic explosion that ruins your run.

Back in 2018, the game underwent a rebrand from The Quacks of Quedlinburg to just Quacks. Now we'll have not only a 2025 refresh of the original game, but also a Deluxe Edition that includes upgraded tokens and other components that made the game look and feel more in-line with the rebranded look.

Complete with all-new artwork from Ryogo Toyoda, these new editions put a modern 3D twist on an all-time classic, including the All-In Edition which has their gorgeous 3D graphics writ all over the game box.

(Image credit: CMYK)

With the new Quacks: All-In Edition, players will get not only the base game, but also The Witches and The Alchemists expansions (similarly to how the Mega Box integrated those same expansions). The All-In Edition even includes the deluxe edition's components. You can also play with up to 5 players, as opposed to 4.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

