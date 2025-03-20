D&D virtual tabletop Sigil is as good as dead, and I can't stop thinking about what could have been

Features
By published

So much unrealized potential

An active Project Sigil screen showing spell options for a dwarf cleric in a tavern
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Break out your funerary best and prepare the Hearse, because it appears that D&D Sigil is dead – or the original pitch is, anyway.

It was recently announced that 90% of the team working on Dungeons & Dragons' 3D virtual tabletop, Sigil, have been laid off. Former design lead Andy Collins noted via a LinkedIn post that "approximately 30 talented developers" were let go by D&D maker Wizards of the Coast on March 18, including him, and this in itself feels like a death knell. Yes, a skeleton crew remains to oversee what's left of this project. The program and its controversial subscription system are still in place too. But the original idea – that Sigil would be a grand, 3D playground for one of the best tabletop RPGs – will go unrealized.

If you haven't kept up with Sigil over the past year or so, it was supposed to be a fully three-dimensional map maker and virtual tabletop combined with bespoke miniatures along with all your characters' attacks, spells, or abilities in a Baldur's Gate-style taskbar. We were promised premade modules (presumably cribbed from the best D&D books) too alongside a wealth of different assets to use in homebrew adventures. However, Collins admitted in his announcement to being "disappointed that we didn't get to continue working toward the full experience that we imagined."

Project Sigil screen in creative mode, with a treasure chest, barkeep, orc fighter, and monster

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In addition, Polygon revealed an internal email that laid Sigil's future out more clearly. To be precise, senior vice president for Dungeons & Dragons and Hasbro Direct Dan Rawson noted how "we’ve concluded that our aspirations for Sigil as a large, standalone game with a distinct monetization path will not be realized. As such, we cannot maintain a large development effort and most of the Sigil team will be separated from the company this week... To that end, we will transition Sigil to a [D&D Beyond] feature. We will maintain a small team to sustain Sigil and release products already developed at no additional cost to users."

In other words, the bright future it promised will always be a pipe dream.

I'll admit that I haven't been overcome with praise for Sigil since its unexpected release earlier this month. Indeed, the D&D Sigil virtual tabletop isn't for me just yet despite being a Dungeon Master who's always looking for new ways to bring my games to life. I'm not alone, either; other publications weighed in with similar opinions. Yet my gripe was with the execution, not the idea. Usability oversights and a lack of material made it feel like a beta launch – an incomplete proof-of-concept. Its foundations showed promise, though. The player character dashboard is fantastic for newcomers and veterans alike, it was devastatingly beautiful, and it had options for importing 2D maps with flat, puck-like tokens if you didn't fancy building a 3D environment yourself. It felt like a levelled-up version of D&D Beyond's Map feature that would fly once the rough edges were sanded off.

An ogre model in a mine, facing three goblin warriors

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Being cut off at the knees is heartbreaking as a result. Sigil had a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers, but it could have eclipsed them all thanks to its bold ideas and integration with D&D Beyond. Honestly, I'm not even that sad to see those 3D vistas go away – it's the player interface during combat I'll miss. D&D Beyond's character sheets can be a pain to navigate for your available actions, so a clearer, more jazzed-up version with a video game-esque UI is appealing. I'm hoping Wizards of the Coast can implement something like this into the existing Map software, because it'd be a shame to lose that.

Here's to what Sigil could have been.

Want something to take your mind off all this? Don't miss the best board games or the best card games.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An ogre model in a mine, facing three goblin warriors
I'm a forever DM, but the D&D Sigil virtual tabletop isn't for me just yet
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D Sigil VTT Community Manager responds to negative comments about the software on Discord: "Things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release"
A monster riding a giant scorpion roars in front of a crouching dragon creature
5 additions that would make me excited for D&D Sigil
Upcoming support for underground and multi-level dungeons in Dungeon Alchemist
Dungeon Alchemist community manager is "a little concerned how it's behind a paywall to run games" in D&D's official Sigil VTT
A group of model adventurers on a dark bridge, with one firing fire at bat-like creatures
D&D Sigil official VTT is live and totally free to download
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D virtual tabletop Sigil is as good as dead, and I can't stop thinking about what could have been
Boko the Bobcat
F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Xanathar&#039;s Guide book
Save up to $55 on these three essential D&D 5e sourcebooks
Latest in Features
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D virtual tabletop Sigil is as good as dead, and I can't stop thinking about what could have been
Side view of Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk
How does Rapid Trigger work? Instant repeat presses explained
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
More about tabletop gaming
Boko the Bobcat

F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement

This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
See more latest
Most Popular
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Side view of Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk
How does Rapid Trigger work? Instant repeat presses explained
INAYAH – Life After Gods
INAYAH - Life after Gods is a hand drawn anime-style action platformer for Metroidvania and Boss-Rush fans
Naoe tackles a Path activity challenge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, crouching on a perch ready to make several more dangerous leaps ahead
After 11 hours, Assassin's Creed Shadows' yellow paint sections are my favorite bit
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man 4 release date, cast, plot theories, and everything else we know about the Marvel movie
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
I'm playing Assassin's Creed Shadows with Immersive Mode and Expert difficulty on, and you should do the same
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days