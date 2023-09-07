System Shock remake is heading to consoles according to new ESRB rating

It looks like the System Shock remake from earlier this year is heading to consoles sometime in the near future.

As spotted by a Twitter user, the System Shock remake could soon be released on consoles after launching on PC back in May. Although this hasn't been confirmed by developer Nightdive Studios yet, it's a pretty safe bet considering the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated it as 'M' for PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X .

'System Shock Remake' rated by ESRB for PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series.Already out on PC.https://t.co/tTsxZjctGp pic.twitter.com/hcxQsHBVNOSeptember 7, 2023 See more

The rating's contents shouldn't come as much of a surprise to those who have played the PC version of the remake, for instance, just like in the initial release, the console edition of System Shock remake is a first-person shooter "in which players assume the role of a hacker trying to fight his way out of a deserted station in the year 2072."

Just in case you were wondering, the Mature rating is due to the game featuring "blood and gore, intense violence, and language." If you haven't played either the remake or original System Shock game, you should be prepared for "realistic gunfire, explosions, and blood-splatter effects," as well as enemies that explode "into blood and viscera", "post-mortem damage", "severed body parts", and the word "sh*t." So maybe don't play this one with little ones in the room.

In our System Shock review , we praised the remake for being a "fastidiously accurate recreation of the original game" with "lovely chunky retro sci-fi looks." We did however notice it had unclear objectives and progression, and lacklustre combat. This clearly hasn't held the sci-fi shooter back though, as it has a healthy 78 Metascore on PC.