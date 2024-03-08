A year-old Sydney Sweeney thriller with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score finally secures its release

Americana, a critically acclaimed thriller starring Sydney Sweeney, is finally getting a release, almost a year after its premiere, now that Lionsgate has bought the worldwide rights to the movie.

The crime thriller premiered at SXWS in March 2023, but hasn't been picked up until now. Set in a small town in South Dakota, it sees the town's outsiders thrown together as a string of violent crimes break out after a valuable Native American artifact is stolen. Alongside Sweeney, the film also stars I, Tonya's Paul Walter Hauser, Red Rocket's Simon Rex, and singer Halsey in one of her first big-screen roles.

The movie has a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Deadline 's Valerie Complex praising its "brilliant writing and the script’s comedic timing" and The Hollywood Reporter 's Justin Lowe compares director Justin Tost's debut feature to Quentin Tarantino, writing, "Although stylistically and thematically a Western, the borderline comedic tone of Tost’s script, along with frequent gratuitous violence, rapid-fire dialogue and a non-linear narrative structure, suggest Americana is more of a hybrid crime drama in the Tarantino mold."

Sweeney is best known for her roles in TV shows Euphoria and The White Lotus, but she most recently starred in the superhero movie Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson and the rom-com Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell. Her next release is Immaculate, a horror movie in which she plays a nun who discovers that her new convent holds some terrifying secrets.

Americana doesn't have a release date just yet. While we wait, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.