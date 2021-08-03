Superman '78 #1 is like a lost Christopher Reeve & Richard Donner film

34 years after Christopher Reeve last donned the Man of Steel garb, his story picks up again later this year with Superman '78. Writer Rob Venditti and artist Wilfredo Torres are continuing the story of Reeve's cinematic Superman in this six-issue comic book series.

"There’s no fictional character that I love more than Superman, and of all the many interpretations of the big guy in Comics, animation, TV and Film, the Christopher Reeve/Richard Donner version is the one I love the most," Torres says in a DCComics.com article . "Working on this project is very literally a childhood dream come true."

Set between the films Superman II and Superman III, Superman '78 mixes the classic superheroes of the Man of Steel in Metropolis with the interpersonal relationships he has as Clark Kent with the Daily Planet staff (including most notably Lois Lane), who doesn't know his superheroic identity.

"My earliest memory interacting with the DC universe is seeing Christopher Reeve fly across the screen," said Venditti. "While others might say that the John Byrne era is their Superman, or the Dan Jurgens era is their Superman, Reeve is mine. Superman is and has always been my favorite superhero, but Superman '78 is a project I never dreamed of working on because it didn’t seem possible it could ever exist. This is the gig of a lifetime."

Check out this preview of Venditti and Torres' Superman '78 #1 (of 6):

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Superman '78 #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

That's right - the main villain of Superman '78 #1 is Brainiac, a classic DC villain that was almost a Superman movie villain on numerous occasions - including Superman III, whose original script had Brainiac, Mister Mxyzptik, and evil Supergirl.

Superman '78 is the latest in a string of comic book continuations of classic DC TV and film heroes, including Batman '66 , Wonder Woman '77 , and the concurrent Batman '89 .

Superman '78 #1 (of 6) goes on sale on August 24 with a primary cover by Torres. There are variant covers by Torres, Evan 'Doc' Shaner, and Mico Suayan. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Superman '78 #1 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)