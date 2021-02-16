Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman are back in new comic book series from DC

Return to the worlds of some of your favorite superhero movies this July as the stories of the 1978 Superman film and the 1989 Batman film will be revisited - and continued - in two new DC comic book series.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Torres (DC))

Launching as part of DC's growing 'Digital First' line of titles, Superman '78 and Batman '89 follows up on a formal DC started several years ago with comic books based on the '60s Batman show (Batman '66) and the '70s Wonder Woman show (Wonder Woman '77). Several months back Newsarama speculated that a Batman '89 comic book series would be viable, and it appears DC agrees with us.

The Superman '78 comic book title by writer Rob Venditti and artist Wilfedo Torres is apparently set between the first film and 1980 sequel, Superman II.

"In Superman ’78, bystanders are surprised and delighted by Superman’s abilities, and Lois Lane doesn’t (yet!) know that Clark Kent is secretly Superman," reads DC's description of the series. "The sheer thrill of seeing a man fly, leap, or stop a bullet will be reflected in this environment where Superman has just been introduced! Inspired by Donner’s classic, timeless style of superhero storytelling, in Superman ’78 Venditti and Torres will show fans that a man can truly fly."

(Image credit: Joe Quinones (DC))

For Batman '89, the co-writer of the 1989 Batman (and its sequel, Batman Returns) Sam Hamm returns to continue the story he and Tim Burton started 30+ years ago. Working with artist Joe Quinones, Hamm's new Batman '89 series will act as an in-continuity third film (divering from the Joel Schumacher films) with more of a Michael Keaton Batman, more of a Michele Pfiefer Catwoman, the growth of Billy Dee Williams' Harvey Dent into Two-Face, and the debut of a new Robin.

Keep in mind this all comes as Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming Flash film.

Superman '78 and Batman '89 will debut digital-first on July 27, with six digital chapters each (three comic books' worth of stories each). New chapters will then be released for the next six weeks, for a total of 12 chapters each. DC plans to publish printed issues (two chapters per issue) beginning in August, with hardcover collections already mapped out in October for Batman '89 and November for Superman '78.

