Super Mario RPG is so delightfully goofy that I'm gutted I've missed out on its off-brand humor for almost 30 years

In some ways, Super Mario RPG feels like it throws out the Nintendo rulebook – even if it does start out in familiar territory. Princess Peach is minding her own business when Bowser comes along and kidnaps her. I've seen this scenario play out many times before, and with Mario in hot pursuit, you'd be forgiven for thinking you're about to set out on yet another rescue mission, not unlike the platformers that came before it. But when a new villain known as Exor enters the scene – taking the form of a giant sword – it quickly becomes clear you're in for a different kind of adventure. And this is anything but familiar.

It makes perfect sense, really. This was the very first Mario RPG, and with the plumber making the jump from platformer to action role-playing, you see new sides to characters like Bowser and Peach. Playing out like a series of mini-games and turn-based battles across a world map of locations, you get thrown into a Mushroom Kingdom full of funny NPCs, cheeky jokes, and goofy antics. And as someone who never played the 1996 original, I just can't get over how delightfully odd it all is.

Taking turns

(Image credit: Nintendo)

GOOD ON PAPER (Image credit: Nintendo) Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door was a hilariously dark joke we didn't expect Nintendo to ever tell again

I didn't really know what to expect going into it, but Super Mario RPG has always been a slice of Mario history I've been curious about. First released in the mid '90s on the SNES in North America and Japan, the original Super Mario RPG didn't hit Europe until its 2008 Wii port. Even though I owned a Wii, and later a Wii U (which also became home for the classic adventure), it entirely passed me by. I'm a big role-playing game fan, and after hearing so much about its uncharacteristically off-brand humor and unique party members, the remake marked an opportunity for me to finally experience it for myself. I can't speak to what improvements it has over the original experience – read our Super Mario RPG review to get a better sense of that – but as a newcomer, I can say I'm so glad I have at long last gotten to check out this peculiar slice of Mario history.

There are definitely some parallels to Paper Mario here. As Mario's first RPG, it has a similar party set up and turn-based combat style, but it feels distinctly different in other respects. After breaking away from the classic path of pursuing Bowser, you're thrown into an adventure that sees you jump from area to area, completing maze-like, enemy-filled locations, mini-games, and boss fights. The mini-games range from a race with Yoshi, to a course where you jump over barrels, and a rail cart section where you try to secure as many coins as you can. There are so many examples that it plays out like a series of smaller games across various locations, which makes it feel like quite a varied experience overall.

The whole vibe of the game has a different feel to most Mario adventures, with NPCs dropping lines that are genuinely laugh-out-loud funny. From a toad talking about leaving a bazooka at home (you what, now?), to playing with doll-like versions of characters with the memorable kid Gaz, there are so many goofy interactions, innuendos, and silly antics that caught me by surprise. It's truly the highlight of playing Super Mario RPG, and if you're new to it like I am, I advise you to talk to absolutely every NPC you come across; you never know what they might say or do.

You may still be on a quest to find Peach to start out with, but that doesn't last. In fact, Peach and Bowser have different parts to play, which came as a pleasant surprise. Now facing up against the Smithy gang, you set out to repair Star Road and put a stop to the sharp foe, Exor. You don't have to go it alone, though. Mario is soon joined by companions who all have their own motivations for teaming up with you on your quest. From the little cloud-like fellow Mallow to the doll Geno, I'm also jazzed that Bowser and Peach join your ranks down the line.

Yes, the villain I'm so often used to going up against and the Princess I'm usually saving actually fight alongside me, with their own unique powers to play with. While Mario always needs to be in the party, you can have two other companions join you, and you're free to switch them up to make the most of their abilities against enemies. Mallow is a helpful healer, for example, while Bowser feels as tanky as you'd expect, and lands powerful blows with his mighty claws.

Friendly, fire

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"Outside of the NPCs, I love the way Super Mario RPG shows off a different side to characters who had previously been quite one dimensional."

Not unlike Paper Mario, they can also equip weapons to really pack a punch. From the off, the combat reminds me of games like Dragon Quest. Especially since hitting a button at just the right time to help you block or land a more effective hit will power up your special Gauge move. This unique move varies, with one giving you an additional item, while another sees the entire party work together to land a powerful blow against an enemy. The latter is reminiscent of the Pep Powers of Dragon Quest, which I always loved for the sense of teamwork and camaraderie they'd show off.

Outside of the NPCs, I love the way Super Mario RPG shows off a different side to characters who had previously been quite one dimensional. Of course, this is nothing new nowadays thanks to later releases, but even without the context of when this was originally released, I get such a kick out of the portrayal of the likes of Bowser. As an anti-hero who's reluctantly helping Mario after being ousted by an even greater foe, Bowser is constantly trying to save face in front of his longtime rival, which makes for some more genuinely hilarious moments. He's not a fearless foe anymore. He's got issues of his own. Likewise, it's fun to see Princess Peach sneak out of the castle to help you restore Star Road.

The overhauled version of the game for Switch is a welcome release in my book. As a piece of history I feel like I've always been missing out on, I'm glad this has given me the chance to at last experience this off-beat adventure. It may not quite rival the more modern Mario games of recent years, but it kept me laughing throughout and surprised me so much more than I was expecting.

Commit yourself to the best RPGs stealing leisure time right now