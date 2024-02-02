Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's 'Return to Mission Area' punishment is a genius nod to the squad's comic book origins

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a very fitting punishment for players who stray outside of the mission zones.

Games always have different ways of turning players back towards the 'play area,' whether it's Skyrim's invisible walls, or The Witcher 3's cautionary warnings. Suicide Squad takes the element to the next level though, quite literally killing the player if they stray outside the mission parameters for too long.

January 30, 2024

The thing about the Suicide Squad is that every member has a bomb conveniently planted in their heads. They're dangerous, sometimes mass-murdering criminals after all, and so Amanda Waller likes to have a little insurance policy in case they get any wise ideas about escaping and bidding so long to their squadmates.

This is why Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's method of punishing the player for leaving the mission areas is genius: it directly plays into the story of the ragtag group. It's also something that DC Comics fans will know all too well about the characters, playing to the audience's comic book knowledge.

This even came into effect in David Ayer's Suicide Squad movie. Slipknot, a villain famed for being able to climb basically anything, decided to take off on his own, but here it was Rick Flagg, not Amanda Waller, who detonated the bomb in his head, in a move to keep the other Suicide Squad members in line.

So be warned if you think about abandoning Suicide Squad's main missions for too long - Amanda Waller has a switch with your character's name on, ready to flip.

