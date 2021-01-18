Subnautica: Below Zero listed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and more

Subnautica: Below Zero might well be coming to current and next-gen consoles alike, if a new ESRB rating is proof of anything.

Earlier today, an ESRB rating for Subnautica: Below Zero appeared online (as first reported by Gematsu). What's noteworthy about the ratings page is that Subnautica is listed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, despite having only been previously announced for PC and Nintendo Switch.

If you're unfamiliar with Subnautica: Below Zero, it's the sequel to 2014 hit Subnautica, and only launched in early access for PC back in January 2018. So far, the only announcement we had about ports of the sequel to other platforms was the reveal of a Nintendo Switch version last year.

If the new listing from the ESRB is to be believed, the Subnautica sequel could be set to come to both last- and current-gen consoles. The ESRB ratings board inadvertently revealing the existence of new games or ports is nothing new, as the organization publicly discloses the ratings of a project regardless of whether or not it has been revealed to the public.

Looking back on the original game, Subnautica was first launched for PC and the Xbox Game Preview program in 2014 and 2016, respectively, before the full version of the game came to PC, PS4, and Xbox One at various points throughout 2018. There's definitely precedent for Subnautica being introduced to consoles after PC, then.

However, there's no release date for Subnautica: Below Zero's console ports as of right now. In fact, there's not even a release window provided by the ESRB rating, although to ensure its take on games is accurate, the board tends to only rate games that are nearing the end of the development process, suggesting that the ports might not be that far away.

