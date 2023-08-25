Stranger Things season 5 director teases final season, and suggests it won’t all end in a big battle

Stranger Things season 5 is on the horizon as we prepare to say goodbye to the beloved citizens of Hawkins. While the Duffer Brothers are keeping a tight lid on all the story details ahead of its Netflix debut, one of the directors has shared some interesting news.

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is helming an episode of the upcoming final season, which he recently spoke about with Variety. Speaking amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Trachtenberg admitted that production has been impacted by the delays, but he does have a bit of insight.

"I have read my episode, and I had been prepping the episode before the strike," he explained. "I can tell you that it’s awesome. I haven’t really done an episode of a TV show. I’ve stuck to doing pilots and movies, but Stranger Things is a laser into my heart. The Duffer Brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common. With this being the last season and hearing a little bit about what could be an episode I could do, I got excited."

He went on to add how it compares to another fantasy behemoth as well as why it might surprise you. "I don’t think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle," Trachtenberg continued. "I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season."

This is particularly interesting as Stranger Things season 4 left off in a pretty tense place for the ongoing fight against Vecna. While the gang managed to (mostly) make it back to Hawkins, Henry Creel opened his four gates, sending the Upside Down creeping into the town. It certainly feels like a big battle is on the cards against the terrifying villain, but it seems Stranger Things just might surprise us once again.

