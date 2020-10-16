Stock is back! Get Mario Kart Live on Nintendo Switch for your living room right now

If you've been wanting to bag a Mario Kart Live kit since it was announced at the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct then now is your chance. Although one of the two colors is sold out or unavailable right now, you can pick up the red Mario version from Best Buy right now for $99.99. Given the year that 2020 has been, we recommend acting quickly to ensure you get to have some AI fun at home this autumn.

Mario Kart Live is a new 'augmented reality' (AR) take on the excellent classic. You race with real AR toy karts controlled through your Switch console and view the race on, with the image blending your real-life home - furniture and pets included - with the virtual world to create a ridiculously fun and interesting take on racing.

You'll need to use the cardboard set to build gates around a room, through which you drive in numerical order which determines the layout of the track which you've designed. Simple circle? Sure thing. Underneath grandma's legs? FIne. Through the hazardous pet-feeding area? You bet. You really can create what you want. Nintendo says you'll need to aim for a space of at least 3.5m x 3m / 10 x 12ft to play in so it'll be better to do it in larger rooms or all around the house.

Now you can actually get your hands on a kit too and bring it all to life - how exciting! Earlier the red Mario edition was sold out and the gree Luigi ones was the only one in stock. Now it's the other way around?! Either way, we expect both to be sold out soon.

The way Nintendo gear and hardware has gone this year, acting very quickly is your best bet here if you're at all interested in the augmented reality racer.

The same but in green with Luigi behind the wheel, this one is currently out of stock/not available right now, but it's worth keeping an eye on it as when it does become available, it'll likely go quickly too.

Remember, you will need a Switch consoles to get going with Mario Kart Live, so here are the latest prices no matter where you are in the world.