Steam servers down: The store is unavailable, but your games should still work

Something has brought the Steam servers down, and the massive platform for buying and playing PC games appears to be currently inaccessible. Trying to load the Steam store results in a blank page, though you should be able to continue playing and even installing games.

According to Downdetector , reports for the Steam outage started spiking around 11:15 am EST and have only grown worse since then. While Steam's servers do have a hiccup every now and then, they don't typically stay offline for long. This outage is stretching out a bit longer than most, but hopefully it will be resolved in short order.

We'll keep this story updated with more news about the Steam servers down issue as we receive it.

Developing…