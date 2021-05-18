Static: Season One and the revamp of cool: covers, preview, more

Energy never dies, it just changes - and with Static: Season One the iconic hero Static returns in a modern revamp by Milestone veterans and a new generation of creators. As we get closer to its June 15, we now have more on the series - from a synopsis to variant covers, and even a look inside at the comic.

(Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media))

Revamped as part of a broader revitalization of Milestone Media's heroes in a unique partnership with DC, Static: Season One reimagines Virgil Hawkins and his city of Dakota thanks to writer Vita Ayala with artists ChrisCross and Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

"Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest - but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up," reads DC's description of Static: Season One #1.

"Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead… but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now - real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media)) Static: Season One #1 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media))

"But there's anger burning inside him, too," the description continues. "What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost - what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too?"

In addition to the primary cover seen above by Khary Randolph, Static: Season One #1 will also have variants by Shawn Martinbrough (an 'old school' variant), Nikolas Draper-Ivy (a 'new school' variant), Denys Cowan (1:25 variant), and Olivier Coipel (a 'team' variant).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media)) Static: Season One #1 variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel (DC/Milestone Media))

Several additional variants exclusive to certain retailers are also planned, but as-yet-unrevealed.

Static: Season One #1 (of 6) goes on sale on June 15. A hardcover collection of Static: Season One is already scheduled for February 15, 2022.

