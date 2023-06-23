Starfield will have a helpful "large font mode" for accessibility and varying screen sizes

Starfield will have a large font mode for accessibility reasons as well as for players with varying screen sizes, Todd Howard reveals.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games , Bethesda head Todd Howard talks about some of the things players can expect from the studio's upcoming space RPG, Starfield. When asked how the game will work accessibility-wise, Howard said: "I think Xbox has done an incredible job there with everything they've done with accessibility and their controller in particular."

"One thing that we're really leaning in on with this game is having a large font mode, which really is important in an RPG where there's there's a lot of stuff to read." The developer continues: "So it comes into play obviously for accessibility, but also various monitor sizes; I'm noticing that that's really helpful when I play."

Howard also touched on how the mode will also be helpful when playing on smaller devices: "There's a lot more handheld devices coming out where you can stream these games or sometimes even play them natively, and it really helps us there as well so that's one in particular that we're leaning in on."

Howard's revelation came after accessibility advocates took aim at Starfield's UI, blasting it as "abysmally small." While we're yet to see how Bethesda will handle larger fonts, hopefully it'll be enough to help people with visual impairments to play the game.

Elsewhere in the Kinda Funny interview, Howard also revealed that Starfield will be a "modder's paradise" - which is good for Bethesda fans who have been developing the best Skyrim mods for the last 12 years and giving additional life to the studio's single-player games.

Starfield is set to release exclusively for Xbox Series X /S and PC on September 6, 2023.