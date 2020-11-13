Stardew Valley update 1.5 "is in the home stretch" and will focus on late-game content

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says that the long-awaited 1.5 update is now "in the 'home stretch.'"

"The 1.5 update is in the 'home stretch', it's a very big update so there is a lot of polishing and bug fixing necessary to make sure it's ready," he said in a new tweet . "It'll be very fun to share it with all of you in the near future. I think you'll be really happy and surprised with all the new stuff!"

In a reply to another tweet, Barone explained that update 1.5 is "definitely more heavy on the late-game content, but there are some new features/options that you can choose for a new game that might make a fresh run worthwhile.

Stardew Valley fans have been waiting for update 1.5 for several months, and the wait only got harder after Barone confirmed that split-screen co-op will be included in the update . Local co-op has been in especially high demand for the charming farm sim ever since it was released on Switch, so many players are hungry for the new patch. And that's on top of the "significant new piece of end-game content" coming in update 1.5. Suffice it to say, it's going to be big, and it can't come soon enough. Fortunately, it sounds like it'll be here before long – perhaps within the year, but Barone hasn't committed to an exact release window.

