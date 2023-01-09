Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update will get several fixes shortly after launch

The Stardew Valley 1.5 update has now rolled out on mobile, with a few fixes expected to follow very soon.

As revealed by the game's developer ConcernedApe (opens in new tab) (aka Eric Barone) on Twitter, a number of fixes for the Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update have been submitted so will soon be live on mobile devices. This is the second batch of fixes for the update to be rolled out since the 1.5 update launched on iOS and Android on January 7.

According to the patch notes provided by ConcernedApe, the next update will fix things such as the Jumino huts "emergency load" crash, the issue which saw NPCs appear in strange places, the disappearing horse glitch, the issue that caused animals to get stuck outside and "becoming upset", plus several others.

At the time of writing this, the Android version of the game is currently updated to version 1.5.6.33, with the iOS version showing version 1.5.6.32 - it's unclear exactly which version ConcernedApe is referring to in their tweet but it's likely that both platforms will be up to date within a few days.

The Stardew Valley mobile update has been a long time coming for fans. Originally releasing on consoles back in early 2021, mobile players have had to wait almost two years for the new content to reach their devices. The update was originally set to release around the end of 2022 but was delayed (opens in new tab) last minute to "ensure quality."

Although mobile players may just be getting the 1.5 update, the developer is already at work on the next one. Back in June 2022, Barone revealed that a Stardew Valley 1.6 update is in the works but that "it won't be huge". This update is said to mostly be a "modding-focused update" so don't expect all the new features we got in the previous update again. It's also set to release " when it's ready ", so we could be waiting a little while longer for it.