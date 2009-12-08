Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes review

Here’s a prime example of why games based on TV shows have such an abysmal reputation. Although it manages to capture the essence of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars show, Republic Heroes is awful enough that not even a die-hard fan should buy it for himself or his kids.

One of the first things that’ll strike you: even running at full settings at 1920x1200 resolution, this game looks like it was made for the PlayStation 2. The second thing: the palm of your hand hitting your face after suffering through the gameplay.

Levels alternate between playing as lightsaber-swinging, platform-jumping Jedi and blaster-rifle-wielding Republic clone troopers. It takes only moments to discover just how terrible the platforming is. Even the Force can’t help you - it’s supposed to guide you onto platforms, but this works only if you begin in the correct spot, otherwise you’ll fall to your doom. Which you will. Often. Meanwhile, combat in both sections is bland and repetitive - you’ll be killing the same enemies throughout the game, with the occasional generic boss sprinkled in.

But even under all the darkness, I can still sense traces of good in this game. Points can be redeemed for unlockable big heads, hats and masks, and while these don’t enhance the gameplay in any way, they do add a small bit of unexpected fun.



PC Gamer scores games on a percentage scale, which is rounded to the closest whole number to determine the GamesRadar score.

PCG Final Verdict: 43% (weak)



Dec 7, 2009