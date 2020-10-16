Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Ahsoka Tano lightsabers coming to Galaxy's Edge in 2021

Cal Kestis' lightsaber from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to the real world next year.

Disney revealed the next set of merch-ready lightsabers heading to its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park attractions on its official website , and it put Kestis' ragged but faithful weapon front and center. Kestis' weapon of choice will be the first lightsaber based on a video game to appear in Galaxy's Edge. Sorry Kyle Katarn, maybe another day (and only if they ever make you canon again).

The real-life-saber is modeled after the damaged saber that Kestis took from his fallen master as a young padawan. You can get other, less ragged-looking sabers later in the game, but this is easily the most iconic weapon from Fallen Order.

(Image credit: Disney)

Other new "legacy lightsabers" coming to Dok Ondar's shop in Galaxy's Edge include a pair of Ahsoka Tano's hilts and blades from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Count Dooku's curved saber with the pointy edge guard thingy from the prequel trilogy. Disney isn't saying how much these elegant weapons for a more civilized age will cost, but previous legacy lightsabers have come in at around $150 for the hilt.

These legacy lightsabers aren't to be confused with the custom sabers you can put together at the Savi's Workshop location in Galaxy's Edge - you could already use those parts to build a lightsaber that mirrors selections from Fallen Order .