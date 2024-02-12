The Star Wars community has worked out the most emotional way to watch the saga

The Star Wars community has figured out the most emotional way to watch the saga – and it's in chronological order.

Debates have long raged about the best way to watch the Star Wars saga, with arguments made for chronological, release order, and more unconventional methods like the Machete order (read more in our guide on watching the Star Wars movies in order).

One Redditor, though, found themselves blown away by watching the entire saga – TV shows included – in the order they fall on the Star Wars timeline, and it left them particularly struck by the ending to Return of the Jedi.

After summarizing the key separate plot threads of the saga that led to the celebration on Endor, the Redditor reflected: "seeing the ending of Return of the Jedi after all those events with music really gives me a true feeling of victory and relief, I don't think any form of media will ever impact me like this universe did."

"This is why the chronological order is immensely underrated," agrees one Redditor . "Showed my girlfriend everything like this, and the impact it had was huge."

"My daughter started watching Clone Wars, so we went back and watched everything chronologically," says another person . "When Vader/Anakin died in Return of the Jedi, she was literally crying for him."

"I went through a series of trying to figure out how to show it to my 12 year old. He knew that Darth Vader was Luke's father and that’s it. Nothing else. Sooo we started and watched 1-9 including Rogue One in there and wow, it was perfect," says someone else .

"When I did my chronological canon watch last year I bawled at the end of Revenge of the Sith, the Obi-Wan and Anakin duel. I had never done that before. I couldn't believe what happened to me lol," adds another fan .

Of course, the saga continues past Return of the Jedi with the sequel trilogy – and soon we'll be going even further with Rey's upcoming movie, which is set after The Rise of Skywalker.

This year in Star Wars brings more Young Jedi Adventures, The Bad Batch season 3, The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and Tales of the Jedi season 2.

You can keep up to date with everything the saga has on the way with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.