From Luke vs Vader to Anakin vs Obi-Wan, Star Wars fans are debating the best lightsaber duels in the saga

Star Wars fans are debating the best lightsaber duels in the saga – and the prequel trilogy is getting a lot of love.

One Reddit user started the conversation with an undoubtedly solid choice: the battle between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of Revenge of the Sith, but not everyone agreed.

"Overchoreographed and dance-y, with the fundamental problem of knowing how its ends (Obi wins, Anakin needs the suit)," argued another user. "The Phantom Menace's Duel of the Fates was better done, and my favorite is actually [Empire Strikes Back] between Luke and Vader. Not as flashy, but far more impactful."

There were plenty of other suggestions thrown into the mix, though, from both the original trilogy and the prequels. "Depends on what you value in a lightsaber duel," another Redditor replied . "I think Luke v Vader in both [Empire Strikes Back] and [Return of the Jedi] told a better emotional story. Anakin vs Obi-Wan in [Revenge of the Sith] is more acrobatically choreographed than the Luke/Vader fights, but I think it loses on both choreography and emotional story-telling to Duel of the Fates. Ray Park reinvented what a lightsaber duel could be."

"[Return of the Jedi] has the best duel because the emotions feel so REAL behind it. You can feel and see Vader's confliction. You can feel and see Luke’s struggle to slowly break down his father's hate," wrote another fan. "It’s such a perfect, poetic duel/scene. Easily the best."

