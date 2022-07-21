Stan Lee's Alliances: Orphans to hit shelves this fall

Dynamite has announced a fall publication date for Alliances: Orphans, an original sci-fi graphic novel co-written by Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert, and the late Stan Lee. The book will also feature work by artists Bill Sienkiewicz, Szymon Kudranski, and more.

Alliances: Orphans is a 184-page graphic novel that opens with Lee's "Traitor's Revenge" prologue, with illustrations by Sienkiewicz. The core story is illustrated by Kudranski, with Lieberman and Silbert's writing featured throughout.

Alliances: Orphans cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz (Image credit: Dynamite)

The story follows a ragtag group of would-be heroes on a mission through space to save reality as we know it.

William Ackerson wants to find the source of his strange abilities, and his crew consists of creatures who are each the last of their kind after the evil alien Hive wiped out their kin. There's Orphans leader Little Boy, who's both giant and childlike, a vapor creature named Haze, a secretive zealot named Rascal, and a puppy-like monster named Critter, as well as a stowaway named Samsi who once belonged to the galaxy's former ruling civilization.

"When we would discuss cosmic storytelling with Stan, he would often look up, point toward the sky and then, when the idea came to him, wave his hand like a magician," Lieberman and Silbert state in the announcement.

"Bringing Orphans to life in this new project, and expanding Alliances into the stars, is something we know fans have been anticipating for years. This is that moment."

Check out some interior art below.

Image 1 of 4 Alliances: Orphans prologue art by Bill Sienkiewicz (Image credit: Dynamite)
Alliances: Orphans art by Szymon Kudranski (Image credit: Dynamite)

Alliances: Orphans will be available October 5.

