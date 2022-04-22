Splatoon 3 release date set for early fall with new Turf War gameplay

Splatoon 3's release date has just been revealed for September 9.

Nintendo finally announced the release date for the latest entry in the paint-splattering franchise earlier today. Splatoon 3 will finally be with us in just a few month's time on September 9, and you can check out a brand new trailer, featuring all-new Turf War gameplay, just below.

The new footage above looks like the same Splatoon that we've come to know and revel in over the last few years. We can once again see Inklings going head to head in an arena fight, duking it out to control the most territory when the match timer expires. If you're new to Splatoon, paint warfare is the name of the game here, as whoever controls the most territory at the end of a Turf War game takes the crown.

For Splatoon 3, we're going to be travelling forward in time slightly. When we first saw footage of the sequel last year in 2021, we saw a topped Eiffel Tower, complete with desolate landscapes for our protagonist agent to venture through. It seems as though things have gone slightly sideways since the events of Splatoon 2.

For what it's worth, it seems like this is actually a very minor delay for Splatoon 3. Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that Splatoon 3 had a release window of "Summer 2022," seemingly pointing to the sequel launching in June, July, or August. With a release date of September, it looks like Nintendo's sequel shooter has slipped a little bit outside of that original target.

Check out our full upcoming Switch games guide for a full look over everything else you can expect from Nintendo throughout the year.