Spider-Man turns 60 with Amazing Fantasy #1000

Marvel Comics will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, this August, with a special oversized one-shot titled Amazing Fantasy #1000 which brings together a whole roster of high-profile creators to mark the milestone.

Amazing Fantasy #1000 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Right off the bat, if you're asking how Amazing Fantasy got to #1000, well, it's really more of a figurative number meant to celebrate the anniversary, more than an actual 'Legacy' number - though maybe if you count the entire almost 900 issue run of Amazing Spider-Man alongside the relatively few issues of Amazing Fantasy that have been published over the decades, you might just get there.

Either way, Marvel is marking the occasion with a murderer's row of talent taking on stories in the anthology one-shot. Returning writer Dan Slott, who has written more Spider-Man comics than pretty much anyone, will team up with artist Jim Cheung for a story about Peter Parker and Mary Jane's "enduring love", set in the far future.

Meanwhile, writer Neil Gaiman also returns to Marvel, while novelist Anthony Falcone makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Michael Cho in a story that introduces a new villain.

Amazing Fantasy #1000 Peach Momoko variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Likewise, Veep creator Armando Ianucci also makes his first foray into Marvel Comics for Amazing Fantasy #1000, alongside stories from veteran creators including Kurt Busiek, Jonathan Hickman, Ho Che Anderson, Rainbow Rowell, Olivier Coipel, Terry Dodson, and more.

"It's Spider-Man’s 60th and we wanted to celebrate in style by inviting some of the greatest creative minds in the world to celebrate it!" states editor Nick Lowe in the announcement.

Amazing Fantasy #1000 is due out in August, with a cover from John Romita, Jr. and at least one variant cover (seen here) by Peach Momoko. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Keep up to date with all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond with our handy listing.