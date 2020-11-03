Spider-Man: Miles Morales menu revealed in new video

The first look at the Spider-Man: Miles Morales menu has been leaked online.

A Twitter video posted today shows a player browsing the brand new menu where Miles Morales is pictured in the hooded Spider-Man suit, crouched in the hero's iconic pose. The video, which is in French, shows the player quickly switching to the suit menu for a brief moment, where a range of Spidey-suits can be seen.

A few that are noticeable are the classic black and red suit that we have seen Miles wearing before, a white and red suit design, as well as a neon yellow suit, similar to the one from Spider-Man PS4. There are many more suits in the menu, although the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse suit that was recently revealed doesn’t look to be among them.

@Nibellion leak video of spiderman miles morales menu + trophy pic.twitter.com/63dAT6se3ENovember 3, 2020

Also noticeable in the video is the slick new UI, which has smaller sub-menus at the top of the screen that are different from that of Insomniac’s Spider-Man on PS4 . Present too is the new menu navigation which uses a moving cursor instead of the classic analog select. One menu also shows a list of utilities for Miles with the player demonstrating the activation of one. The overall look of the menu is similar to the 2018 game, but there are some differences in colour, style and size.

Featured throughout the video is the newly announced PS5 trophy system . Along the bottom of the video is a black banner with the name of the Bronze trophy ‘Bricolage de lentilles’, which roughly translates to ‘DIY lenses’. After the player activates their new Spidey ability, the PS5 trophy pops in the corner.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 , just in time for the launch of the PS5 .