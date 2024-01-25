Spider-Boy attempts to write his own theme song in this preview of Spider-Boy #3

Spider-Boy has become one of Marvel's newest breakout characters since his debut as Spider-Man's long lost sidekick. And with the story of Spider-Boy/Bailey Brigg's strange origins as a human/spider mutate now told, Spider-Boy #3 is growing the eponymous hero's personal Rogue's Gallery with a new villain named Toy Soldier.

We've got a preview of interior pages from Spider-Boy #3 by writer Dan Slott, artist Paco Medina, colorist Erick Arciniega, and letterer Joe Caramagna. They don't show off Toy Soldier, who seems to be a deadly cybernetic fighting machine. But the pages do show Spider-Boy's attempt to create his own theme song.

Spoiler alert: it's not quite as good as "Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can."

Check it out:

"DISASSEMBLY REQUIRED! The richest jerk on the planet now owns the deadliest fighting machine of all time! How can Spider-Boy even hope to stop...the Toy Soldier?! Watch out, kid! This one-of-a-kind collectible can KILL!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Boy #3. "Also...the Webless Wonder teams up with Thor, Son of Odin, as a creature from Asgard threatens Bailey Briggs' friendly neighborhood."

As implied by his "Webless Wonder" nickname, Spider-Boy has slightly different powers from Spider-Man. Though he doesn't spin webs, he does climb walls, have an advanced Spider-Sense (which somehow seems to cancel out Peter Parker's Spider-Sense), and a healing factor a la Wolverine. And since he's part spider, he's also got extra eyes, and venomous fangs which can inject poison, both of which are hidden when Bailey Briggs is in his human form.

Spider-Boy #3 goes on sale January 31.

