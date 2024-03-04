Spawn gets a whole new comic line consisting of no fewer than 15 titles

Todd McFarlane's Spawn just reached a landmark 350 issues, a big milestone for an independent comic (one of the longest running ever), and to celebrate, the Toddfather has announced a huge expansion of the Spawn comic line with multiple upcoming titles - no less than 15 new titles, to be exact.

Kicking off "The New U," which is what McFarlane has dubbed the new Spawn line, is Sam & Twitch: Case Files, which focuses on the police detectives who have been a part of Spawn's story since the very beginning. Sam & Twitch: Case Files is "created" by Todd McFarlane, co-plotted by Jon Goff, and drawn by Szymon Kudrański, and launches in March.

"Readers will join Sam and Twitch as they navigate the treacherous streets of New York City, gumshoeing and confronting the darkness lurking around every corner," reads McFarlane Productions' official announcement. "For readers in search of a comic outside the traditional superhero action found in the other popular Spawn Universe tales, these Case Files will be true-crime style murder mystery cases, showcase film noir aesthetics, and unfold like an R-rated Drama."

Here's a gallery of pages from March 27's Sam & Twitch: Case Files #1, along with the main cover by Szymon Kudrański and the variant by Todd McFarlane himself:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

Then, in April, writer Erica Schultz and artist Zé Carlos will launch Rat City, which focuses on a new Hellspawn, Peter Cairn, who is actually a living Hellspawn rather than being resurrected from death like the classic Spawn, Al Simmons.

Following that in May is Monolith by writer Sean Lewis and artist Valerio Giangiordano, which focuses on "the origin of the hulking Hellspawn," asking "What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn?"

And that's just scratching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what McFarlane Productions has planned. June and July will bring several more four-issue limited series titled Misery, Medieval Spawn, and Spawn Kills Every Spawn. No creative teams have been announced.

August brings a six-issue Violator limited series, along with the "highly buzzed-about" limited series Knights Vs. Samurai. Again, the creative teams for these titles have yet to be announced. Then in September, a new, oversized ongoing title named Deadly Tales launches, followed by a "bi-monthly" ongoing series titled No Home Here.

And that's not all, as several more new series, titled Focus, Spawn: The Dark Ages, She-Spawn, Bloodletter, and Spawn '77 will also debut some time in the coming year. Again, none of these titles have announced creative teams just yet.

With over a dozen new Spawn titles on the horizon for the 'New U,' stay tuned for all the information about the newly announced titles as its revealed.

Spawn is one of the best non-Marvel/DC superheroes of all time.