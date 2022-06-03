Sony's "working endlessly" to make more PS5s as console sales top 20 million

PS5 console sales have reached 20 million units worldwide, and Sony says it's working on a "significant ramp-up" in production this year.

Sony confirmed the sales milestone in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab). The company does not specify whether this number represents consoles sold in to retailers or sold through to consumers, but given how hard it remains to get a PS5, it seems unlikely there's a lot of unsold stock sitting on store shelves.

As industry analyst Daniel Ahmad notes on Twitter (opens in new tab), the PS4 hit this sales milestone in just over 15 months. The PS5 has taken over 18 months to reach 20 million. Sony also missed its PS5 sales targets for the most recent fiscal year by 3.3 million units.

In a recent business report, Sony noted that demand for PS5s is much greater than it was for PS4s at the same point in the older console's lifetime. But despite the increased demand, PS5 sales are struggling to keep the PS4's pace due to ongoing supply issues. In that report, Sony projected that PS5 production will match that of PS4 sometime within the next year, and the company expects to exceed the old production levels around 2024.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one," Sony Interactive Entertainment's Head of Global Sales and Business Operations Veronica Rogers says in today's statement.

