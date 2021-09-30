Sony Interactive Entertainment head says PlayStation isn’t done with acquisitions yet

Sony Interactive Entertainment head Hermen Hulst has said that PlayStation isn’t completely finished with acquisitions yet.

Following the news that PlayStation Studios has officially acquired Bluepoint Games - the studio behind the Demon’s Souls remake for the PS5 - IGN interviewed the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hermen Hulst and Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush. In the interview, Hulst stated that PlayStation isn’t done with acquisitions just yet.

"We are open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house," Hulst explains, "but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences," he continues.

The Sony boss then goes on to explain that all of the teams the company has acquired have a lot in common, whilst also being very different from each other. "I think that's what the PlayStation audience, the PlayStation fans, deserve, it's that diverse slate of games coming out of PlayStation Studios."

Although seemingly out of the blue, the announcement of this acquisition wasn’t a total surprise as the news was accidentally shared early via the PlayStation Japan Twitter account back in June . This reveal was quickly deleted and never addressed as it turned out the account was supposed to share the news that PlayStation had acquired Returnal Studio Housemarque instead.

Since the announcement, Bluepoint Games has also revealed that it is working on an original PS5 game now that it's owned by PlayStation. This is exciting to hear considering the studio has primarily developed remasters and remakes including Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus for PS4, and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection .