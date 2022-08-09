Sonic and Knuckles return to Fall Guys with Tails and Dr. Eggman

Fall Guys is officially getting another Sonic the Hedgehog crossover event in the near future.

After previously teasing the collaboration yesterday on Twitter (opens in new tab), developer MediaTonic has now confirmed that the speedy blue critter is returning to the game, and this time with a few friends. Alongside returning favourites Sonic and Knuckles, Fall Guys players will soon be able to get their hands on Tails, Dr. Eggman, and even Super Sonic skins for their jellybeans too.

sonic?!?knuckles?!??!?TAILS?!?EGGMAN??!?!?!!?!SUPER SONIC?!?!?!?!?!?!?!i can't believe this is happening, sonic and knuckles are coming back and this time they're bringing BUDDIES (kinda) pic.twitter.com/VyEmnwleFFAugust 9, 2022 See more

It hasn’t been confirmed yet how fans will be able to get their hands on these new skins or what other Sonic-related items will be coming to Fall Guys. However, thanks to a recent leak we have a pretty good idea of what could be on the horizon.

A little over two weeks ago it was reported that a Fall Guys dataminer had uncovered a new Sonic-themed stage inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone level. Even more recently, the same dataminer, @ FGPancake (opens in new tab) on Twitter, shared a screenshot of the Sonic and Fall Guys shop rotations which features all of the skins, emotes, and bundles which are available in exchange for the game’s currency Show-Bucks. According to the leaker, the crossover event will kick off on August 11, but this is yet to be confirmed by MediaTonic or Epic Games.

If you haven’t been keeping up with all things Fall Guys recently, here’s what you’ve missed. A short while before this crossover announcement, the platforming survival game also had an Assassin’s Creed crossover event which saw skins for Eivor and Odin from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as well as themed challenges, and the return of the fan-favorite game Sweet Thieves.