Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 dev explains the PS5 delay, "technical challenges", and DualSense features

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is finally out on PS5 about two and a half months after its other versions, and developer CI Games has opened up about why it decided to push back just that version.

The PS5 version delay was announced in early May , and the other versions of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 came out as scheduled on June 5. To help ease the wait, CI Games offered free upgrades for the PS4 version of the game, which could be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility as a stopgap. CI Games lead creative producer Kenton Fletcher explained in an interview with The Loadout that Sony's new console presented "some technical challenges" which took longer to solve than the team anticipated.

With the PS5 version delayed, Fletcher explained that CI Games spent the extra time making the most of faster SSD loading, Activity Cards, and the DualSense controller. On that last point, players who have already spent some time with the PS4 version will especially want to feel how the game plays on PS5.

“We’ve leveraged all those features to support the slow build up of the perfect shot," Fletcher explained. "From the slow squeeze of the trigger, the crunch of release, up to satisfying waves of vibrations going through the hands of the player. The experience really brings players closer to the action than ever before.”

Fletcher also confirmed that Sniper Ghost Warrior has more "exciting things to come," and hopefully no further console-specific delays will be necessary now that it's worked out the kinks.