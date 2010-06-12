Snake's voice actor not contacted for Metal Gear Solid: Rising

David Hayter, the English-speaking voice of Solid Snake,told MTVthat he "hasn't been contacted" regarding Metal Gear Solid: Rising, and that he has "no idea" if he's doing it. Rising was announced for 360 and PS3at Microsoft's E3 press conference last year, but we haven't seen anything other than a cyber ninja'd image of Raiden (and some leaked box art) since:

The two most likely reasons for Hayter's exclusion are:

A. The game is entirely focused on Raiden - Snake isn't in it.

B. The game isn't close enough to completion for Hayter to be in the loop.

The secondreason has weight - Hayter also told MTV:

"They usually call me once the Japanese game is done and they’re starting to get into the English translation. So we’re not completely done, but it's on its way by the time they get in touch with me."

So perhaps the game just has a bigchunk of development time left? It would be weird for an MGS game to not feature Hayter's iconic voice -he's been in every major Metal Gear Solid game. Even ifRising is focused on Raiden (asMTV Multiplayerpoints out, MGS4 isthe logical conclusion to Snake's story), we'd at least expect a cameo.

We, and Hayter, will likelyfind out more about the game at E3 next week. Kojima Productionsseems excited about the event - they've postedan E3 countdown sitewith an odd grid of looping videos that remind us of the opening to Dexter. What are they hyping? Cooking Snake?

Jun 11, 2010