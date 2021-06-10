Slade Wilson recruited to take down DC's "heavy-hitter villains" in Deathstroke Inc.

The recent Flash duo of writer Joshua Williamson and artist Howard Porter are reuniting for a new DC series: Deathstroke Inc.

"After suffering too many loses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change," reads a description of Deathstroke Inc. #1 on the publisher's subscriptions page . "When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called TRUST who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in."

DCeased: Unkillables #1 cover (Image credit: Howard Porter (DC))

The name 'TRUST' doesn't ring any bells for us in reference to any DC secret organizations, but Deathstroke has had more trust issues than most anyone at DC given his relationship with the Teen Titans, his children, and pretty much everyone who has ever crossed his path.

Ahead of Deathstroke Inc. #1, Slade is slated to guest star in August's Justice League #66, which will somehow relate to the current Checkmate series - both of which feature Green Arrow and Black Canary as members of their respective teams.

Deathstroke Inc. will be the first Slade Wilson solo title on the comic shelves after an 18-month drought that followed the end of writer Christopher Priest's long-running Deathstroke series in 2019. At the time, Priest said that sales were such that the series could've continued, but he had a firm ending planned with Deathstroke #50. Serendipitously, a huge Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus is scheduled to go on sale two weeks before Deathstroke Inc. debuts.

(Image credit: Dave Johnson (DC))

Deathstroke Inc. was originally teased back in February during a ComicsPro event as one of 11 titles DC mentioned briefly without any details on creators, storyline, or even art. Some of those, such as Crush & Lobo and The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, were later announced, but we're still awaiting details on Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, The Legend of Batman, Nubia and the Amazons, and DC Middle Ages.

Deathstroke Inc. #1 goes on sale on September 28. DC hasn't specified the length of the series, but the publisher is advertising a 12-issue subscription. Look for more information on this and all of DC's September 2021 titles later this month.

DC hasn't spelled out who the "heavy-hitter villains' Deathstroke is after, but here's who we think are the most dangerous DC villains.