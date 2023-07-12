Skybound deliver more tales of suspense and horror with Creepshow #2

Skybound's comic anthology based on Creepshow, Greg Nicotero's Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment, returns for a second five-issue volume later this year, and we've got an exclusive first look at the second issue.

Every issue of Creepshow features two terrifying tales by different creative teams, pulled from the worlds of comics, film, TV and books. In Vol 2 #2, Eisner Award-winning artist and writer Michael Walsh, who created The Silver Coin for Image, tells the tale of a TV-obsessed father and son encountering something evil in the ominously-titled The Man With No Eyes.

The second story, Stop Haunting Me, by Dan Watters and Abigail Larson, is about a young woman "burdened with paranormal hearing and the price she'll pay for silence", according to Skybound's press release.

The issue comes with a choice of three suitably spooktacular covers. As well as the main cover by Guillem March, there's a Michael Walsh cover and a 1:10 incentive connecting cover by fan favorite horror artist Skinner.

You can check out all three of them in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

The new volume of Creepshow has a hugely impressive line-up of creative talent that includes Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, and Phil Hester in #1. Later issues will feature Zoe Thorogood, Joel Farrelly, Nick Dragotta, Alisa Kwitney, Saladin Ahmed, Joe Quinones, Tim Daniel, DB Andry, and Matthew Roberts, with more still to be announced. The series is being overseen by Brian Witten on behalf of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions.

Creepshow Volume 2 #2 is published by Skybound on October 11, 2023.

Find out about the terrifying history of Marvel Horror Comics.