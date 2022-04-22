Skate 4 will reportedly let you shred with friends in custom skateparks

Skate 4 will reportedly let friends team up to build their own skateparks together in an online free skate mode.

Following a Skate 4 pre-alpha footage leak on Wednesday from current playtests, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb took to his show GrubbSnax (via VGC) to elaborate on what he had heard abouot tthe game prior to the leaks.

Grubb indicated Skate 4 would include more modern details, like the kind of content you might see in the Forza series, or "modern online multiplayer games." Grubb listed off potential customization options, like "a lot of skins, skins for your board, things like that". Those are all usually par for the course in these types of games, as well as user-generated content.

But, interestingly, Grubb also mentioned a "collaborative online free skate mode", where players would presumably hang out with friends and create a custom skate park to their unique specifications.

"[...] people can work together to make these parks all at the same time," Grubb explains. "You can add stuff, delete stuff on the fly, and the people that have played this mode said this was kind of the standout where it was just really fun to do that with friends and with other people."

Of course, this is all to be taken with a grain of salt, as EA has yet to confirm any such mode just yet. But given the nature of the Skate series and how good it feels to play with friends, it makes a lot of sense that there could potentially be a way to create together with other players.

There's still no concrete date for when we can expect Skate 4, but for now, you can at least jump into the other three games and brush up on those kickflips. You're not going to want to be rusty when the new game comes along.

