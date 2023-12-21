Silent Hill 2 remake studio Bloober Team is working with The Walking Dead creators on a new horror game

Bloober Team, the prolific horror studio behind The Medium and the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, has teamed up with Skybound Entertainment, best-known as the creators of The Walking Dead franchise, for a new licensed project.

Not much has been revealed about the project, other than it's codenamed simply 'R', but we do know it'll be based on one of Skybound's IP. The obvious implication here is that Bloober Team is working on a new Walking Dead game, but it could be anything from the supernatural horror comic series Outcast to the dark fantasy drama comic Witch Doctor.

"This project is another step in our second-party strategy, where we work with external partners to provide our horror know-how," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in a press release. "These are titles that are meant to not only give us financial profit, but are the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027. We have known our friends from Skybound for a long time and I am sure it will be a successful cooperation."

We've heard precious little about Bloober Team's most high-profile project to date, the Silent Hill 2 remake. Back in March, Babieno said the game was "technically ready" but still not quite finished, and then more recently the studio said it was "progressing smoothly" and to wait on further word from Konami. Essentially, it sounds like Bloober's saying the ball's in Konami's court with regards to trailers, release date, etc.

Project R, meanwhile, is due out sometime in 2025.

