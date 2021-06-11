Sifu gameplay trailer features a badass bar fight worthy of John Wick

A new Sifu gameplay trailer shows off the upcoming brawler with a neon-soaked bar fight and a cool boss battle.

The Sifu gameplay trailer debuted during the IGN Expo Livestream, part of a massive slate of E3 2021 coverage. This is the most gameplay we've seen of the upcoming brawler yet, and it features a lovely little John Wick-esque bar fight. The main character kicks and punches his way through some baddies, slamming their faces on bar tops and kicking a lot of them in the crouch. You'll be able to grab a ton of objects lying around and utilize them against your enemies, as the trailer shows the protagonist using a baseball bat and a bottle of liquor to pour out some pain.

After thoroughly throttling the henchmen, we get a glimpse of what looks like a boss battle in Sifu. A long-legged woman in some ass-kicking combat boots comes down from the DJ booth and front flips onto the dance floor. Her and Sifu battle it out, exchanging kicks and punches that send out super-stylized puffs of dust whenever they land. Just when it looks like the protagonist is about to combat boot to the face, the screen fades to black. We'll have to wait and see how that one turns out.

As we learned in an interview with Sifu devs Slocap, the game seeks to mix authenticity and style to deliver an incredible Kung Fu game. You can customize your main character in Sifu, who has a magical pendant that will revive you every time you die. Beware, however, as every time you use it your character will get older - so it's not something to be used lightly. Sifu will see you face off against multiple bad guys at a time, so you'll need to be strategic about who gets a beat down and when. As you can see in the gameplay trailer, you may need to roll over a couch to create some space, or grab whatever is nearby and smash someone with it. The opportunities for doling out an ass-kicking are endless.

Sifu doesn't have a release date yet, but it's due out on PS4, PS5, and PC sometime in the future.

