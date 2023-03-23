Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew just revealed a handful of new characters, exclusively at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

The next game from Mimimi Games - acclaimed developer of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Desperados III - Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew sends you to the Lost Caribbean, where you'll join a ghost ship with a living soul and assemble your own motley assortment of cursed crewmates.

Mimimi has already shown off canonness Gaelle, spectral shipwright Mr Mercury, and captain Afia, but the new trailer introduces three new arrivals; Suleidy, the ship's doctor, can summon vegetation to hide in, staying out of line-of-sight before sending guards to their doom; Teresa la Ciega is a sharpshooter, able to pick off unsuspecting foes from afar; ship's cook Toya uses their knife skills to dispatch enemies, while Quartermaster Pinkus von Presswald gets inside people's heads to distract them; finally, treasure hunter Quentin Aalbers makes sure you keep your eyes on the prize.

In total, eight crewmates call the decks of your ship, The Red Marley, home, and you'll get to know each of them as you chase your prize and delve deeper into what makes each character tick thanks to missions dedicated to their backstories. More than just a home atop the waves, however, the soul within your ship will mean that it can offer support from afar, letting you adapt if your fortunes capsize.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is set to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam (where you can wishlist it now) and the Epic Games Store later this year.

