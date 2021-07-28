Serial Cleaners gameplay trailer is a masterclass in crime scene clean-up

A new Serial Cleaners gameplay trailer highlights a handy feature to help you plan out your crime scene clean-up strategically.

In the trailer, you can see the Cleaner Sense move being activated to slow down time and highlight enemies, objects of interest, and mission goals in the area. There are different ways to tackle each crime scene, and you'll need to account for things like noise sources, vents, drop spots, hiding spaces, the location of the bodies, and more if you want to get the job done without leaving a trace. Cleaner Sense will be a dedicated button you can use to plan out your trajectory and prove you're the mob cleaner for the task.

The sequel to the 2017 indie darling Serial Cleaner is a bigger and more ambitious game in pretty much every way. The graphics have been redone in a striking 3D style vaguely reminiscent of Disco Elysium, the AI has been refined, and there are more playable characters. The story also moves the setting a couple decades forward, from the '70s to the '90s.

If you're scratching your head, Serial Cleaners is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin. You're the mob's mop-up person, meaning it's your job to keep your bosses' hands clean and the cops from finding anything but a sparkly clean warehouse that definitely wasn't full of dead bodies a few minutes prior. You'll enter bloody crime scenes, evade all the cops crawling around, and remove the bodies (hopefully) without being seen. As developer Draw Distance phrases it, you're essentially The Wolf in Pulp Fiction, just with a few more tools at your disposal.

Serial Cleaners was announced last year at GamesRadar's Future Games Show with a 2021 release window. If you just can't wait any longer to disappear some bodies, well firstly I don't want to get on your bad side, and secondly you can pick up the original game on Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and iPhone right now.

