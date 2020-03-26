Elden Ring is being scored by Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 composer Yuka Kitamura

The same composer who scored Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls 2 and 3, and Bloodborne is working on Elden Ring .

Yuka Kitamura confirmed the news on Twitter , where she replied to a fan hoping to hear the famed composer's work on Elden Ring, the latest project by From Software and A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin.

We haven't heard a whole lot (read: almost nothing) about Elden Ring since its first trailer was revealed at E3 2019 . We were all geared up for an appearance at the Taipei Game Show, but the event was cancelled due to concerns around the spread of coronavirus.

What we have seen is about as grandiose as you'd expect from a collaboration between From Software and the author of perhaps the most influential modern fantasy saga. Compared to From mainstay Dark Souls, Elden Ring is said to be bigger, more open, and more versatile.

"Even when compared to the Dark Souls series, I believe this title will provide even more variety in the ways for players to overcome challenges and tweak their tactics when facing enemies," Dark Souls and Bloodborne director Hidetaka Miyazaki told Xbox Wire . The developer also described Elden Rings as "without a doubt our biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume," in a conversation with IGN .

With Kitamura confirmed to be working her auditory magic behind the scenes, Elden Ring sounds like one to keep an eye on.